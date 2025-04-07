You simply never know how the board will fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could the Denver Broncos use every pick on offense? It might sound highly unlikely, and it truly is, but crazier things have happened. The Broncos have clearly invested a ton of free agency resources on defense and have largely turned to more of a 'build from the draft' philosophy on offense.

That really shouldn't change - in today's NFL, it's become an offense-first league. Teams are able to truly 'buy' a defense in free agency but still built through the NFL Draft on offense. The Denver Broncos have a great shot here in the 2025 NFL Draft to cap-off what could be a contending team next year and beyond.

Let's see how an all-offense class looks for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Broncos take bold action and go all offense in this 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka would be a great pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Broncos. He can run, catch, block, and is an all-around good football player with an extremely high floor in the NFL, in my opinion. Denver being able to round-out their WR room with another, young, encouraging player would be huge for Bo Nix and his year two development.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Another stellar Ohio State product, TreVeyon Henderson is another player who fits this offense quite nicely. He'd be the team's RB1 by a longshot and would be a Day 1 impact player. The Broncos are going to draft a running back in a couple of weeks, and you can take that to the bank, but with how many draftable backs there are, the possibilities are truly endless.

85. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Even with Denver signing Evan Engram in free agency, the need for a complete tight end prospect is still present. Gunnar Helm is one of the many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The TE and RB positions appear to be the deepest, so I would expect Denver to capitalize on each position group.

122. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)

Double-dipping at RB and totally reshaping the room for 2025 and beyond would be a slam-dunk idea. In 2024 for the Hurricanes, Damien Martinez rushed for 1,002 yards and also rushed for 1,185 yards the year prior. He never averaged less than 6.1 yards per carry and never rushed for fewer than 982 yards during his three-year collegiate career.

Martinez also had at least 1,043 offensive yards in each year of his career.

191. Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

Addressing the interior offensive line is another area where the Denver Broncos will likely address in the 2025 NFL Draft. Clay Webb is the pick for Denver with one of their three sixth-round picks. The team can easily move on from Ben Powers next offseason and save a considerable amount of cap space.

197. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

You might roll your eyes at the idea of Riley Leonard, but if Denver can draft him this late, wouldn't it be a fun pick? Leonard played his college football at Duke and Notre Dame, accumulating 43 games of experience. He actually rushed for 17 touchdowns in 2024 and could be Sean Payton's next Taysom Hill.

208. Dalton Cooper, OT, Oklahoma State

The Broncos finish off this all-offense mock draft by taking Dalton Cooper, a tackle from Oklahoma State. Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are not going to be here forever, so a develop mental tackle prospect makes sense at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft.