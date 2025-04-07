The Denver Broncos hosted a top wide receiver prospect in a top-30 visit recently. Could they take a WR in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft? Based on what we have been told this week, it did not seem like Denver was planning on making much of an investment into their WR room, but take a look at this:

Per source, Broncos hosted a top 30 visit with Missouri WR Luther Burden III last week. Had huge 2023 season: 86-1212-9.

Luther Burden III is a Deebo Samuel-esque wide receiver prospect from Missouri and is someone who could absolutely hear his name called in the first round. With the Broncos obviously needing more offensive help, Burden could be on the board and could be a huge boost to this offense.

Furthermore, the running back class is extremely deep, but the wide receiver class really isn't. This could make Denver more likely to grab a first-round WR like Burden and perhaps address RB in Round 2 or Round 3.

With this recent visit with Luther Burden III in mind, let's get into a Broncos mock draft.

Broncos 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Wide receiver in the first round?

20. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

A menace with the ball in his hands, Luther Burden III would be a lovely fit on the offense and could be an explosive, Day 1 contributor. It does seem likely that Denver adds a wide receiver at some point this offseason. They could address it in free agency with someone like Elijah Moore or Amari Cooper, or they could even use a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, but with them hosting Burden on a visit, we'll draft him at pick 20.

51. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Being able to get Kaleb Johnson at pick 51 would be a steal, as he is one of the best running backs in this deep class and would instantly be Denver's RB1. The Broncos are surely going to use one of the first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on a back - that's the way I see it, at least. Denver has three picks in the top-100, and two of them could easily be on offense.

85. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Now addressing the defensive line, Denver takes Shemar Turner from Texas A&M. The DL could go through some transition next offseason, so it'd be a good thing for this team to prepare for that and remain proactive, especially with their best position group on the roster.

122. Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

While Dre Greenlaw was a great addition, there is still a bit of a need for another linebacker, as Alex Singleton is old and coming off of a torn ACL, and there is a lot of unknown with Drew Sanders moving to ILB. Grabbing someone in the middle of the 2025 NFL Draft would be smart. Smael Mondon Jr from Georgia is the pick with this selection in the fourth round.

191. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

It would be wise for the Denver Broncos to come away with a tight end prospect at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft given how deep the class is. Evan Engram is not a long-term solution, so Denver adds Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame to give them a potential long-term option.

197. Tyler Cooper, OG, Minnesota

Addressing the interior offensive line is going to happen for the Broncos at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft. In terms of futures along the OL, it is not a guarantee that Ben Powers or Luke Wattenberg have their jobs with Denver in 2026. Preparing for the future at iOL with someone like Tyler Cooper from Minnesota could be a wise idea.

208. Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota

Denver has the 208th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will finish off this mock draft with Jah Joyner, a pass rusher from Minnesota.