The Denver Broncos might have a trade offer to trade out of the first round entirely. They do just that in this 7-Round NFL Mock Draft. This could be a wise idea depending on how the board falls. Furthermore, the 'value' in the 2025 NFL Draft is truly in the second and third rounds, as there is not a ton of blue-chip, first-round talent this year.

Fortunately, though, the Broncos roster is quite good and doesn't necessarily need a blue-chip prospect. They currently hold the 20th pick in the first round, but they could turn that into a nice haul of additional Day 2 picks.

The Broncos trade down and out of the first round in this insane mock draft haul.

Broncos trade out of first round in insane 7-Round NFL Mock Draft haul

40th Pick (via NOR) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos trade down 20 picks with the New Orleans Saints and land at pick 40 with their first selection in this 2025 NFL mock draft. They are seen taking TreVeyon Henderson, the dual-threat running back from Ohio State. Henderson is a complete back and a top-tier fit for this offense. He is a Day 1 threat on offense for the Broncos.

51st Pick - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III falls into the second round for the Denver Broncos. Their first two picks have gone about as well as they possibly could have thus far. Burden is a total menace with the ball in his hands and is going to be a mismatch player for opposing defenses. He could also make life a lot easier for guys like Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.

71st Pick (via NOR) - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

The Broncos received pick 71 from the Saints in their trade-down from pick 20 in the first round. They take a defensive tackle in TJ Sanders. The DL is a huge position of strength, but the Broncos may have some transition on the DL next offseason, so it's good to prepare for that now than later.

85th Pick - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

Two-straight picks along the defensive front, as the Broncos add another new face to the ILB room in Chris Paul Jr from Ole Miss. All of Dre Greenlaw, Paul, and even Drew Sanders are new faces to the ILB unit, as the Broncos will be moving Sanders to ILB for 2025 and hopefully beyond.

93rd Pick (via NOR) - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

The last pick the Broncos got in their trade-down with the New Orleans Saints is pick 93. They take Terrance Ferguson from Oregon, who was once teammates with Bo Nix. They could have an immediate connection, and the TE room is all of a sudden quite promising alongside Evan Engram.

122nd Pick - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

I could see Denver adding a cornerback at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft. Quincy Riley could be yet another young player in the secondary alongside players like Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine, who all have still youth on their side.

191st Pick - Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft is a smart idea for the Denver Broncos seeing as how loaded the class is and how bad the Broncos RB room is at the moment. TreVeyon Henderson and Brashard Smith in the room is precisely the kind of major change this unit needs.

197th Pick - Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

Now adding an interior offensive line player, the Broncos take Clay Webb from Jacksonville State. Denver could cut Ben Powers next offseason for some cap savings if they wanted to.

208th Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Iowa tight ends clearly know how to make it in the NFL. Denver double-dips at a second position in this NFL mock draft and grab Luke Lachey. The Broncos have recently drafted an Iowa tight end, and his name is Noah Fant. Fant was part of the massive trade package for Russell Wilson back in 2022.