Kay Adams gives perfect Broncos TE target great advice before official visit

The Denver Broncos are going to be in the market for more help at the tight end position in the 2025 NFL Draft, even after adding Evan Engram in NFL Free Agency. The tight end position is outstanding in this year's class and it would be unwise, to say the least, if the Broncos passed on the tight end position altogether.

One of the best players in the class is Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr., whose stock seems to have taken a bit of a dip since the NFL Scouting Combine. He didn't exactly have the best workout at the Combine, but it doesn't erase the fact that he just set an FBS record for receptions in a season at the tight end position. He caught 117 passes last season for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning All-American honors along the way and establishing himself as a possible top-100 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fannin will be taking an official top-30 visit to the Denver Broncos' facility, something he recently revealed on the Up And Adams Show. A top-30 visit doesn't guarantee a player will get drafted by a team, but Adams gave Fannin some particularly great advice before he met Broncos head coach Sean Payton...

Kay Adams gives Harold Fannin Jr. a pro tip before Broncos visit

Adams has a great relationship with Sean Payton, and she's heard him tell the story of how he asked Bo Nix what was in his backpack during the team's private workout and meeting with the 2024 1st-round pick. Payton was rather impressed by the fact that there wasn't a single "vice" inside of Nix's bag, just a couple of items that indicated he was all about football.

Adams told Fannin in this interview to make sure his bag is chock full of just football stuff before he meets with Sean Payton.

Hey, you never know. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

Fannin would be an excellent pick for the Broncos. He's received a Juwan Johnson comparison from Lance Zierlein at NFL.com and it's easy to see why Sean Payton would like him. You want to get a difference-maker in the passing game at the tight end position? This is your guy. He caught a high volume of passes not only because he was Bowling Green's best offensive weapon, but because he's got natural, soft hands.

He would be a perfect player to pair up with Evan Engram, who can be the immediate contributor with Fannin developing and contributing in a limited fashion right away.