Mel Kiper Jr. gives Broncos an absolutely ideal haul in final mock draft

The Denver Broncos need to add playmakers in the 2025 NFL Draft. They need a true RB1 for the offense, they need help at receiver, and they could use another pass-catching option at tight end. Even considering other needs both now and into the future, this is expected to be a draft class heavily emphasizing the offensive side of the ball for the Denver Broncos.

And ESPN's longtime NFL Draft godfather and guru Mel Kiper Jr. has them attacking their needs on offense in his final 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

In his final mock draft, @MelKiperESPN has the Denver Broncos drafting:



🔶 WR Tetairoa McMillan at pick 20



🔷 Quinshon Judkins at pick 51 pic.twitter.com/1hQjRVjMyJ — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) April 8, 2025

Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Broncos take receiver, running back in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Kiper has the Broncos taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the 20th overall pick and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the 51st overall pick. Although this could be labeled as an "ideal" top two picks for the Broncos, it's far from the only ideal scenario in the first two rounds. There are so many intriguing combinations of picks for the Broncos at their specific positions of need, giving them ultimate flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the Broncos use their first-round pick on Tetairoa McMillan, it might not be great news for Courtland Sutton in Denver. McMillan is stylistically very similar to Sutton. He's an "X" receiver with outstanding size and playmaking ability at the catch point. It would essentially represent the Broncos resetting the clock at that position and perhaps not paying Sutton in excess of $24 or 25 million per season.

McMillan has been routinely considered a top-10 draft pick this offseason but his stock has fallen a bit lately in the eyes of NFL Draft experts, for whatever reason.

Quinshon Judkins had a very successful year this past year at Ohio State after transferring from Ole Miss. He's a big-bodied back who offers three-down ability and a lot of physicality at the position. He's not the most elusive back in the class but he looks like he was cut fro marble and his athletic talent is off the charts.

Getting him in the later portion of the second round would be a huge steal considering how high the demand for this running back class is expected to be.

Again, there are many ways to achieve the "ideal" first two rounds if you're the Denver Broncos in this year's draft. Certainly, the ideal scenarios would involve at least one significant investment in an offensive weapon. The Broncos could go with a defensive lineman in round one or two and a running back with the other pick, and folks would be very pleased.

It seems whatever Kiper is hearing leading up to the draft, it's clear that the offensive weapons are expected to be an emphasis for the Broncos and if they come away with these two guys, it would be a huge upgrade in that department on the roster.