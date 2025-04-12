The Denver Broncos might just elect to move on from Courtland Sutton this offseason if they can't agree on an extension.

The team might be looking at a figure around $25 million per season for Courtland Sutton, but the number is surely going to fall in the range of $20-$25 million per season. If that number comes in closer to $20 million, then perhaps Denver should make that deal, but there is a number where it gets to be too much for a player of Sutton's caliber.

Could the Denver Broncos move on from Sutton entirely in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's crack open another mock draft where they prepare for life without Sutton.

Broncos prepare for life without Courtland Sutton in 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

20. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The 20th pick might be a bit too rich for Jayden Higgins, but his profiles similarly to Courtland Sutton and also has great hands. The Broncos may have another "X" receiver in Devaughn Vele, but he may not emerge as someone who could be as good as Sutton. Vele might be more of the Tim Patrick for the Broncos.

Jayden Higgins has the upside to become someone like Courtland Sutton at the next level.

51. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Kaleb Johnson did visit the Denver Broncos and might just be there with the 51st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is no secret that Denver is going to be picking at least one RB in the draft. Johnson could be a legitimate RB1 at the NFL level and instantly becomes the best RB on the roster.

85. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

The defensive line has to be addressed in the NFL Draft, so Denver grabs Alfred Collins from Texas in the event that someone like Malcolm Roach departs in free agency next offseason.

122. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)

Damien Martinez rushed for over 3,000 yards over the last three seasons in college and could be another target for the Broncos at running back. At this point, you've probably read enough mock drafts to know that the team could take two backs in the draft.

With how deep the class it, double-dipping is a great idea.

191. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Now getting into their sixth-round picks, Ty Robinson from Nebraska has some pass rushing upside and could hopefully be some nice depth for Denver in 2025.

197. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Another defensive line selection, Cam Jackson from Florida racked up four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2024 for the Gators. He began his collegiate career at Memphis.

208. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

With 55 games of collegiate experience, Jeffrey Bassa absolutely brings that to the table. He's got 236 career tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks across his career. Denver should still add an ILB at some point in the NFL Draft, so Bassa might be a logical target.

Would this mock draft haul, especially with the Jayden Higgins' selection, help Denver move on from Courtland Sutton, who they should not overpay for?