The Denver Broncos desperately need some running back help, but the Chicago Bears may not let Denver get their dream prospect. That has to be the Broncos biggest need, right? When you look at the roster in its entirely, there aren't many holes.

The defense is as good on paper as it's been in years, and the offense is quite solid as well. The wide receiver room and tight end room could use a boost but not to the degree that the running back room needs. The team's rushing attack was just inconsistent in 2024, and it was so bad overall that the RB room probably got worse after Javonte Williams departed in free agency.

Well, the top RB in the 2025 NFL Draft is Ashton Jeanty, and I am not sure there is an argument to put another RB prospect above him. I would be shocked if Jeanty was not the Broncos top prospect at the position, but a team could get in the way of that pick coming true.

Chicago Bears could steal the Denver Broncos dream NFL Draft prospect

The Chicago Bears hold the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have a similar situation to the Broncos, actually. The Bears front office did an exceptional job at shoring up their poor offensive line this offseason, and all of a sudden, that unit seems to be a huge strength.

And let's give credit where it's due; this Bears roster is quite good, and it's to the point where GM Ryan Poles could absolutely take Ashton Jeanty. Further consider that the Bears hired Ben Johnson as their next head coach, and Johnson was among the best offensive coordinators in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

Well, besides having an elite offensive line, the Lions also had exceptional RB play from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. It's not crazy to think that Johnson would want someone like Jeanty in the backfield to try and create in Chicago what he had in Detroit.

And if the Boise State star is available at pick 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos might not be able to do anything about it. Chicago also has a promising second-year QB in Caleb Williams, so they, like the Broncos, want to put as many good players around him on offense as possible, and picking 10 slots before Denver could take the Broncos out of the running fo Ashton Jeanty, unfortunately.