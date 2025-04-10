NFL Draft insiders tease disastrous Denver Broncos first-round outcome

If there's one thing the Denver Broncos need in order to compete as quickly as possible, it's an impactful 2025 NFL Draft class. The key to making that happen is identifying players who can contribute early and often at the team's remaining positions of need. While there is never just one "ideal" scenario or outcome in the NFL Draft, there are some scenarios for the Broncos right now that just don't make any sense.

ESPN's group of NFL Draft insiders may be hinting at a complete and total disaster for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Outside of quarterback, you could justify nearly every position for the Broncos in the first round of the NFL Draft. The one position right now that doesn't make any sense whatsoever is the safety position, where the Broncos have signed Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga in consecutive offseasons.

According to ESPN, a "wild card" for the Broncos to watch out for in the first round is South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.

ESPN teases disastrous Broncos first-round pick could be on the way

The full report from ESPN seems to indicate that the Broncos feel comfortable with potentially addressing the running back position on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft (which is fine) and that they could use their first-round pick to upgrade the already vastly improved defense.

Because of how expensive the offensive line is, the Broncos actually have more committed to the salary cap on that side of the ball this coming year than they do defensively, but they have more cash invested in the defense this coming season. That will obviously shift in the coming years but the Broncos have obviously invested quite a bit more defensively in recent years than they have, certainly in the offensive skill spots.

There's nothing about Nick Emmanwori that you wouldn't like as a safety prospect. He has tremendous size, athleticism, and the ability to be a versatile chess piece for your defense. The thing is, unless the Broncos would envision either he or someone else at safety playing more of a hybrid linebacker role, it doesn't make much sense to use a 1st-round pick on him.

You can really make sense of a lot of other positions, if not every position other than safety right now for the Denver Broncos.

Let's say they actually did end up using a 1st-round pick on Emmanwori. How would we make sense of it?

Clearly, the Broncos would be envisioning a lighter, faster base defense with all of Emmanwori, Hufanga, and Jones on the field at the same time. Maybe they would envision Emmanwori as a box/slot player. Maybe they would envision him in the mold of Derwin James/Kyle Hamilton, which is what a lot of people see in his game.

It's a tough one to talk yourself into, that's for sure. Again, it has nothing to do with Emmanwori as a player, but everything to do with where the rest of the Broncos' roster is at right now.