The Denver Broncos might dip into the free agency market following the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could target one of these players. There usually is a smaller free agency wave following the NFL Draft. Teams who are not able to address certain positions in the draft do want to take to the FA market one last time.

The Broncos aren't going to be any different here, so they could see what free agents are left following the draft. Right now, the Broncos do have a solid roster and could take it to the next level in the draft.

But let's look at three must-needed free agents Denver could sign after the NFL Draft.

3 must-needed free agents the Broncos could sign after the 2025 NFL Draft

JK Dobbins, RB

Hopefully this is the last time we're talking about JK Dobbins. It is a bit odd that he remains unsigned, but I guess teams are now solely focused on the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins rushed for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns on a strong 4.6 yards per carry, but as we all know, he's got some severe injury concerns.

The Broncos have a top-tier training/medical staff, so there'd be reason to believe that Denver would be able to keep Dobbins healthy. If the Broncos aren't able to get a certain RB prospect they have in mind, or still feel like they need to address the position, they could obviously opt to sign JK Dobbins and raise the floor of the room for a year.

Jack Jones, CB

Shockingly cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, Jack Jones is now a free agent but is a good cornerback. He recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders but began his career with the New England Patriots. Across his career, Jones has seven interceptions, 27 passes defended, and 136 total tackles.

He had 16 passes defended in 2024 and allowed a 63 passer rating in coverage for the Raiders in seven games in 2024. He's still 27 years old and could be a low-risk, high-reward addition for the Broncos CB room, which already features a trio of notable CBs in Riley Moss, Patrick Surtain II, and Ja'Quan McMillian.

DJ Chark, WR

One area where the Broncos also may address in the 2025 NFL Draft is wide receiver. They have actually hosted some first-round WR prospects on top-30 visits recently, so they are at least doing some homework at the position. My opinion is that the Broncos do have a first-round need at WR, and players like Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden would be perfect fits.

However, the Broncos might not think they have a first-round need and could address the position in Day 2 or Day 3. Well, if the team assesses their WR room following the NFL Draft and still seems a reason to add someone, why not DJ Chark? He was in the same NFL Draft class as Courtland Sutton and is a rare blend of exceptional size and elite speed.

He has struggled to stay healthy during his career, but with the Broncos being one of the least-injured teams in the NFL over the last two years, Chark might be able to stay on the field and carve out a role with the team.