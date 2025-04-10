The Denver Broncos will embark on the 2025 NFL Draft in about two weeks, and this could end up being the worst-case scenario for the team. ESPN recently released an article regarding some NFL Draft buzz for all 32 teams, and an interesting scenario unfolded for the Broncos in this article:

"What we're hearing about the Broncos' draft: The Broncos have been linked to the running backs in Round 1, but the depth of this RB class makes it more likely that they'll wait until Day 2 to grab a player like TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) or Kaleb Johnson (Iowa). Instead, league sources have told us that Denver might use its first-round pick to add to what is already one of the NFL's best defenses. Safety Nick Emmanwori is a wild card to keep an eye on there" Jordan Reid

Frankly, a first-round safety would be lighting the 20th overall pick on fire, but it got me thinking about a worst-case scenario for Denver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's whip up a mock draft that simply would not be a good use of draft capital.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Is this the worst-case scenario draft outcome?

20. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

If what was said above is true, the Denver Broncos could target Nick Emmanwori, the hard-hitting safety from South Carolina, at pick 20 in the 2025 NFL Draft. This would flat-out be a horrible allocation of resources with the offensive playmakers that are likely still on the board. What was the point of signing Talanoa Hufanga in free agency if the team is keeping tabs on Emmanwori in the first round?

51. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Denver Broncos have a top-tier CB room and do not need to target a CB until Day 3, and even that might still be a stretch. The Broncos could simply round-out their CB room with a late-free agency addition. They have three young studs in Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian, and even second-year player Kris Abrams-Draine could be someone. Benjamin Morrison at pick 51 would be another iffy allocation of draft capital.

85. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Tez Johnson is the adoptive brother of the Nix family and is someone who possesses insanely high football character, but he's historically small for a WR prospect and as an NFL prospect, period. Johnson could be a fun player if he's there in the sixth round, but the third round would be too high for the receiver. Johnson would surely love to play with his brother, Bo Nix in the NFL, but this is extremely rich.

122. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon is a slower running back who isn't going to add anything that the Denver Broncos don't already have at the position. He would be a fine short-yardage, goal-line back, but as you will see in this Broncos worst-case scenario mock, he's the only back that the team adds. A backfield of Gordon, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin would still be among the worst in the NFL.

191. Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

Clay Webb could be a fine pick for the Denver Broncos along the interior of the offensive line, but the team has neglected to move the needle on offense in this mock draft, so keep in mind what exercise I am trying to do here. The first five picks of this Broncos mock draft could not have gone worse for the team.

197. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Not addressing the defensive line until pick 197 in this mock draft, the Broncos take Ty Robinson from Nebraska and could add some nice depth for the DL room.

208. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

With how deep the TE class is in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos might be able to find a future starter this late, but Denver does need a long-term TE solution, and there are going to be some top prospects on the board for Denver to take in the second, third, and fourth round. Not addresing the positon until their final NFL Draft pick would be another terrible allocaton of resources.

Now remember, this is a purposeful "worst case scenario" mock draft for the Denver Broncos. Depending on how the board falls, the Broncos may not bring in a very good class on the surface.