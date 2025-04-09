Broncos had a shockingly bad record in one-score games in the 2024 season

The Denver Broncos won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season, but were shockingly bad in their seven one-score games. Seven is the number; the Broncos had seven of 17 games decided by one score. The Broncos actually dominated in most of their wins, believe it or not.

Of their 10 wins, nine of them were by more than one score. Nine.

Denver won eight games by double digits as well, so in their wins, they were flat-out dominating their opponents. Now yes, getting to tee-off against the weak NFC South helped, and playing against the Kansas City Chiefs backups in Week 18 also helped, but overall, this team was truly excellent given their circumstances in 2024.

Well, let's turn our attention to the one-score games for a second...

The Denver Broncos were awful in one-score games in 2024

The Denver Broncos went just 1-6 in one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season, and they are listed below, in order:



@ Seattle, 26-20 L

vs. Pittsburgh, 13-6 L

@ New York (A), 10-9 W

vs. LAC, 23-16 L

@ KC, 16-14 L

@ LAC, 34-27 L

@ CIN, 30-24 L

The only one-score game that the Denver Broncos won was their early-season win against the New York Jets, and it was a one-point victory, but as you can see, they lost one-score games against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Now before your jaw drops in disappointment, consider this:



The Broncos were working with a mountain of dead cap because of Russell Wilson's deal, and were starting a rookie quarterback, so the fact that they were able to be in so many one-score games and still won 10 games overall is amazingly impressive.

The 2024 Denver Broncos were the perfect example of 'the little engine that could.'

This team was playing with a lot of house money, and this coaching staff truly got the most out of their players. Winning 10 games was a wonderful season for that specific team, period. It was a massive success and set the team up on the right track for years to come.

Given how many one-score games the Broncos were it, there is reason to believe that an already-improved roster for the 2025 NFL Season could help perhaps two or three of those games go in the different direction, and when you start doing the math, this Broncos team may have a realistic path to 12 or even 13 wins in 2025.