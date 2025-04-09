Broncos might be looking to add a second "joker" to the deck in 2025

For those who still buy actual decks of cards, you'll know that when you get a brand-new deck of cards, there are always two jokers in the deck. And that should be the case for the Denver Broncos in 2025 as they have already added tight end Evan Engram to be the "primary" joker in Sean Payton's offense.

The question now becomes, who will the team bring in as an additional joker in the 2025 NFL Draft?

General manager George Paton said the search for joker types of players is not over. There are plenty of candidates for the team to consider in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one of the most intriguing possibilities is Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin just set the FBS record for a tight end with 117 receptions last season and he's a "move" player at the position with exceptional ball skills and suddenness in the middle of the field.

Harold Fannin Jr. has pre-draft visit with Denver Broncos

Fannin's production as a receiver last season at Bowling Green was indicative of his ability to handle a high volume of targets and be a focal point for an offense. He had a pre-draft visit with the Broncos and when you watch his game more closely, it's clear that he can be utilized as a chess piece all over the offensive formation.

I will take one (1) Harold Fannin Jr., please. pic.twitter.com/kiNtQuVlsS — Dusty (@DustyEvely) February 22, 2025

Not only that, but there's an intriguing wrinkle to Fannin's game that might be getting underrated at this point.

Some brave soul is going to point out that Harold Fannin Jr. had the best PFF run blocking grade among all the major tight end draft prospects in this class last season. I'm not personally going to get that ball rolling, but someone will for sure. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 7, 2025

For one reason or another, Fannin's stock has really fallen in recent weeks. Perhaps that's part of the reason why he's got such a lengthy circuit of visits here leading up to the NFL Draft. The Broncos would undoubtedly be a good fit for his skill set and he's just 20 years old right now (doesn't turn 21 until July).

The upside in his game is tremendous. By the end of his rookie contract, he's barely going to be 24 years old and still just scratching the surface of what he can be as a player.

Fannin's upside and current level of skill is at a point where if he falls to the second day of the draft, he's probably a steal no matter where you can get him.

The Broncos will need someone like Fannin in the mix along with Evan Engram, who is going to be utilized heavily in his first year in Denver, obviously. But Engram has also missed a lot of time due to injury and the Broncos might just be one injury away from being in a disastrous situation if it's for any lengthy period of time.

They will need additional reinforcements in the passing game and also for someone to be ready to take over whenever Engram is done in Denver. Not to mention the 12 personnel sets where the Broncos utilize two tight ends.

Fannin could be a bargain for the Broncos if they can snatch him up with either the 51st or 85th overall pick.