Broncos could soon have a major decision to make along the offensive line

The Denver Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but the interior of the unit could see some notable change next offseason. The one thing that stands out about the Broncos offensive besides Bo Nix is their elite offensive line. Simply put, this is one of the best units in the NFL, and they proved it last year.

The unit was top in pass blocking and run blocking, as the run game inconsistencies were because of a lack of competent personnel in the RB room. The Broncos being able to get a viable RB1 and another wide receiver is going to also elevate the offensive line.

Anyway, the Broncos have four big-time contracts along the offensive line, as all of Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey are on massive deals. Most NFL teams do not have this much money tied up along their offensive line, but the 2026 NFL Offseason could provide an interesting scenario for this team to experience.

What would the Broncos do in this scenario?

With Bolles and Meinerz both recently getting deals, and Mike McGlinchey being a stable right tackle, the one player who could see his time in Denver come to an end is Ben Powers, their left guard who is getting an average of $13 million per year on his deal. Powers is a good player, but he does seem to be a bit overpaid, and the Broncos could cut him quite easily next offseason, saving potentially $13 million on their cap figure.

The other thing to consider here is their center, Luke Wattenberg, who is slated to be a free agent following 2025 and someone who did develop into a decent starter in 2024. Wattenberg was very good with his pass blocking, but did leave a lot of meat on the bone in run blocking. Well, if he puts it together in the run game and develops into one of the more well-rounded centers in the NFL, the Broncos may want to reward him with a contract extension.

However, to do that, they'd likely have to say goodbye to Ben Powers, as the team may not feel comfortable investing into all five of their OL with notable contracts. However, what if Ben Powers himself plays his tail off in 2025?

As you can see, Denver may have to make a decision next offseason between Powers and Wattenberg - they may have to choose one or the other, and this could end up being quite the challenging task for the front office.