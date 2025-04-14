The Denver Broncos may truly only be a player or two away from contention, but it could require some bold moves to get there. The Broncos are one of the most 'good not great' teams in the NFL, but their free agency haul did get them a bit closer to greatness.

And the last big chance the team has to take this roster to the next level is obviously the 2025 NFL Draft. Following the draft, there could be another small free agency wave as teams try to round-out their roster before the summer programs hit.

Denver should dip into the FA pool one last time after the draft, but the players that can have the biggest remaining impact on the roster are going to be found in the 2025 NFL Draft. And for the Broncos, who have urgent remaining needs on offense, they have a clear best-case scenario available to them that may require some bold moves...

Denver Broncos best-case NFL Draft scenario requires some bold action

The absolute best-case scenario for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft is coming away with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Emeka Egbuka with their first two picks. When you talk about fit within the offense and also filling a need at the same time, Henderson and Egbuka are nearly perfect prospects for the Denver Broncos.

Both players can do a little bit of everything at the position but also have a unique skillset that Sean Payton could take advantage of on offense. Emeka Egbuka can be a legitimate "Z" receiver and can thrive with his route-running and strong hands.

TreVeyon Henderson is a home-run hitter of a running back who can act as the primary RB1 and possesses both running and catching ability. Furthermore, not only does each player fit the offense like a glove, but both will make life so much easier for Bo Nix, who was playing at a near top-10 QB level during his rookie season.

However, both Henderson and Egbuka could realistically hear their name called in the first round, so the Broncos would surely not be able to stay at picks 20 and 51 and land both. The 20th pick would surely be able to land one of them, but George Paton would have to make a bold trade up from pick 51 to land the other player.

The Broncos have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, so they might not want to trade up and have to trade away more capital, but the best-case scenario for the team in the 2025 NFL Draft does require some bold action.