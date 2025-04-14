Sean Payton could add another former player to Broncos coaching staff

Sean Payton has built interesting coaching staffs during his time in Denver, which has helped the team be successful. An interesting feature or something that Payton has always had on his staff is former players. Since he joined the Broncos, not only has he had former players on his staff, but young guys who recently retired from playing.

Davis Webb, Zach Strief, Chis Banjo (now the Jets' special teams coordinator), and Todd Davis are young coaches on Denver's staff during the Sean Payton era. There is a chance for another young player who might become a coach to join the Denver Broncos. The guy I am talking about is the five-time Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro offensive tackle, Terron Armstead, who recently retired due to medical problems and is 33 years old.

Sean Payton recruiting Terron Armstead to join Broncos coaching staff

Not every NFL head coach does this, and it is a perfect opportunity for these players wanting to coach to grow and develop under experienced coaches and eventually become coordinators or head coaches. The Sean Payton coaching tree is growing, with former guys on his staff getting coordinator and head coaching jobs. Aaron Glenn is the most recent to get a coaching job from Payton's tree, specifically with the New York Jets. Glenn hired Chis Banjo (Broncos assistant special teams coach) as his special teams coordinator in NY.

Armstead could be a sneaky underrated addition to help a talented offensive line already led by Zach Strief, who was Terron's teammate in New Orleans. The Broncos' OL has been rock solid, especially during the 2024-25 season, being ranked in the top 5, and adding a former top-tier offensive tackle as a coaching assistant could be a good move for Denver.

Offensive tackles are crucial yet often underrated for a football team's success. They are responsible for providing the quarterback with enough time to make throws and for creating openings for the running back. Protecting the quarterback's blind side is vital in this sport, and tackles are tasked with that responsibility. Armstead is an experienced player who cannot only support veterans like Garrett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, and Matt Peart but also help develop the young players who could eventually become the next franchise tackles.

Having an experienced guy and a former player like Armstead could be important in the development of young guys such as Alex Palczewski and Frank Crum, two former undrafted free agents.

Could we see the former Sean Payton draft pick Terron Armstead joining his former teammate Zach Strief as an assistant coach for the offensive line soon? It will be interesting to see if Denver eventually adds Armstead, which could be beneficial for the team.