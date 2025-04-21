Top 5 Denver Broncos Draft selections in the George Paton era (so far)

On Thursday, exactly one week before the 2025 NFL Draft, Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton held a press conference for Denver media members, as the front office and coaching staff prepare for the big event set to be celebrated in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26. The Draft provides all 32 teams the opportunity to improve their rosters with young players coming out of college.

The 2025 edition of the NFL Draft will be the fifth one under George Paton as the General Manager (the first one in 2021) and the third one with Sean Payton as the head coach (the first one in 2023). Paton expressed that this upcoming draft is the most he has been prepared for, so it is going to be interesting to see what the Broncos do.

Speaking of Paton, let's recap his best draft selections as the Denver Broncos General Manager ...

5 best Broncos Draft picks in the George Paton era so far:

It was difficult for me to choose who to put first. I decided to put Surtain at 1a and Nix at 1b, because of what Pat has accomplished and his impact since he got drafted. Nix could end up being better in the future, but today, Surtain has the edge.

1a. Patrick Surtain II - Cornerback (round 1, pick 9 - 2021):

George Paton was criticized for his first-ever Draft selection as the Denver Broncos' General Manager, but now everyone loves his decision to go Surtain over Justin Fields. Paton and company found a gem in the former Alabama cornerback and now the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain has been insanely good, he is the best cornerback in the league. He is a 2x First-Team All-Pro and a 3x Pro Bowler.

1b. Bo Nix - Quarterback (round 1, pick 12 - 2024):

The Denver Broncos found their franchise quarterback in last year's draft, specifically Bo Nix from Oregon. Following multiple seasons of trying to find a true franchise guy at the most important position in the sport, George Paton finally did it. Nix had an impressive rookie season, and Broncos Country should be hyped for Nix's year two in the Mile High City. The former Duck broke multiple rookie and team records in year one.

2. Quinn Meinerz - Guard (round 3, pick 98 - 2021):

Quinn Meinerz has gone from DIII to 1st team All-Pro this past season (fourth career season). Here are some examples of him paving lanes and punishing defenders. pic.twitter.com/1cVKldJHuw — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 26, 2025

During his first draft as the Broncos' general manager, George Paton made one of the most underrated selections in the team's recent years by picking former D-III player Quinn Meinerz in the third round. A guy who trained with trees during draft preparation is now a First-Team All-Pro and the best Broncos offensive lineman, one of the best in the league at his position. A home run pick.

3. Nik Bonitto - Edge (round 2, pick 64 - 2022):

The 2022 Denver Broncos draft class is the worst from the George Paton era (so far), and hopefully, it remains the same. There is one key selection from that class, specifically Nik Bonitto, who did not start at the beginning of the season and was a DPOY candidate and Pro Bowler in 2024. Nik had a slow start to his career but has improved year after year and is in line to get a big contract extension soon.

4. Jonathon Cooper - Edge (round 7, pick 239 - 2021):

Finding quality players in the seventh round of the NFL Draft is something not every team can do. George Paton did find one in his first Draft, specifically Jonathon Cooper. Like Bonitto, Cooper has improved year by year. In 2024, the former OSU Buckeye had his first 10+ sack season, which earned him a big contract extension to keep him in Denver.

5. Marvin Mims - Wide Receiver (round 2, pick 63 - 2023):

The 2023 draft class was not the best for Denver, but still, they were able to find a gem in Marvin Mims with their first pick that year. Mims' role offensively has increased, and he has had flashes, but in special teams, he has been key. So far in two seasons since he got drafted, Mims has been a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, one of the best returners in the league.

Honorable Mentions: Riley Moss - Cornerback (round 3, pick 83 - 2023), and Jonah Elliss - Edge (round 3, pick 76 - 2024).

It will be interesting to see how the 2025 class ends up! Get your popcorn ready for Thursday and enjoy the Draft. Denver will enter the event with seven selections, which could increase or decrease if trades are made.