Broncos GM George Paton issues major warning to the league before 2025 Draft

George Paton's first draft pick as general manager of the Denver Broncos was reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. He's drafted multiple other Pro Bowl and All-Pro players since being hired in 2021 and has already had three players from his very first draft class with the team receive big-money contracts in Denver.

Regardless of his perceived faults, George Paton knows how to do the NFL Draft. He's helped build a team that just won 10 games last season and ended a long playoff drought despite $90 million in dead salary cap.

If there's one thing Paton has gotten right consistently, it's the NFL Draft. So the statement he made at the Denver Broncos pre-draft press conference should serve as a significant warning to the 31 other teams in the NFL.

Broncos GM George Paton issues confident statement before 2025 NFL Draft

"You just look back to our first draft, I feel so much more settled, and I feel like this is the most prepared I’ll be for a draft in large part because of the continuity we’ve had.”



- Broncos GM George Paton (via Broncos PR)

Paton, who has absolutely nailed every single one of his top picks with the Denver Broncos in four offseasons already, is the "most prepared" he'll be for a draft?

That's not good news for the rest of the league.

Continuity matters so much in the NFL. Working relationships matter so much in the NFL. When the Denver Broncos initially hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, it was largely reported and understood that he would have final say over the roster. Many assumed that George Paton would be gone shortly after Payton being hired as a result, but that hasn't been the case at all.

In fact, quite the opposite.

Call them "good cop, bad cop" if you want, but whatever analogy you use, the duo of Paton and Payton work extremely well together. And they have great people around them helping inform their decisions.

Paton's preparedness for this draft and him saying as much is a Bat signal to the rest of the NFL. The Broncos indicated to everyone last year that they are back, in a big way, and this NFL Draft is going to be so crucial for this team kicking down the door that's been cracked open for them.

Paton has been lights out with his top picks. He's found mid-round steals and late-round steals. The Broncos have built an entirely new core of players with cornerstone pieces that have been identified by Paton and Payton. For them to be more prepared than any other draft before, considering the prior results?

That should have every Broncos fan chomping at the bit to get to the 2025 NFL Draft and see how things will unfold.