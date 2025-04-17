George Paton made a monumental statement about his NFL Draft preparation

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton is now in his fifth draft with the team, but he recently made a huge statement about the 2025 NFL Draft. Many of the draft picks that the Broncos have made over the last few years are really beginning to hit their stride, and it's a huge reason why the Broncos have been able to rebuild the right way.

GM George Paton is a widely-respected NFL Draft mind who has a sharp eye for scouting college talent, but it did not feel like we really saw much of that come to life until the last couple of seasons. In 2024, though, many draft picks hit their stride.

And in speaking to the media today, Paton made a huge statement regarding his NFL Draft preparations, and he seems to be referring to all of the drafts he has prepared for:

George Paton: "This is the most prepared I'll be for a draft, in large part because of the continuity" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 17, 2025

This could be great news for the Broncos

Paton is now entering his third year working with Sean Payton, so this will be their third NFL Draft together. Many people did think that Sean Payton would eventually want one of 'his guys' from New Orleans as his GM, but it seems like the Payton-Paton braintrust really hit it off.

They appear to have a ton of great chemistry together and have hit a grand-slam on a few draft picks and have hit a ton of doubles and triples on other players as well. The Broncos have turned into one of the best and youngest rosters in the NFL. They're strong where it matters the most (in the trenches), and hit the nail on the head with their Bo Nix selection.

If this is truly the most prepared that George Paton will be for an NFL Draft, what does that tell you about the kind of class the Broncos could bring it? This could yield several notable starters at positions of need like running back, tight end, and defensive line to name a few.

The Denver Broncos are on the right track in a major way, and George Paton so openly saying this to the media should make every single Broncos fan that much more optimistic that this team can take another leap in 2025. Some immediate-impact rookies coupled with the development of other young players could be the missing pieces on a Super Bowl roster.

Denver lost six of their seven regular season games in 2024 by one score, so this team is dangerously close to being a legitimate contender.