Latest Aaron Rodgers outburst proves Broncos got lucky a few years ago

It did seem like the Denver Broncos were right on the cusp of trading for Aaron Rodgers a few years ago, but it's probably a great thing that they weren't able. Right around the 2021 NFL Draft, it seemed like momentum was building for the Denver Broncos to pull off a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Broncos great Mark Schlereth was telling us that the deal was close but that it could still fall through:

I’m hearing @AaronRodgers12 to @Broncos is close to a done deal... still could fall thru but fingers crossed 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/9C4GZnT9VL — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) April 29, 2021

Well, that did not happen. Rodgers remained with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and 2022 and was traded to the New York Jets. He tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the 2023 NFL Season, but he returned to play all 17 games for the Jets in 2024. Now a free agent, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be the current favorites to land Rodgers, but it's a giant unknown at this point.

Rodgers recently appeared on the Pat McAfree show to address his current situation, and when you listen to him talk, you should feel glad that the Denver Broncos did not get themselves dug into this situation:

On the @PatMcAfeeShow, free agent QB Aaron Rodgers says, "I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made... and people in my inner circle battling difficult… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2025

Here's more from Rodgers with some NSFW language sprinkled in:

"I don't have sources and I speak for myself..



I just laid out where I'm at and there's nothing else to report" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8pG58g4bDq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2025

The Denver Broncos dodged a bullet... for the most part

After missing on Rodgers, the Broncos went into the 2021 NFL Season starting Teddy Bridgewater, who 'beat' Drew Lock in the offseason QB competition. After that, Denver swung a major trade for Russell Wilson, but that quickly blew up in their faces.

After 30 starts and a measly 11-19 record, Denver cut ties with Wilson and quit playing silly games with the QB room. They drafted Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rest is history. GM George Paton clearly wanted to make a massive splash at QB, and he did with Russell Wilson, but it seemed that he wanted Aaron Rodgers as 'Plan A.'

Given the kind of personality that Rodgers has, and now it rubs people the wrong way, it might be a great thing that Denver was ultimately unable to make this move. They would not have had an efficient Rodgers for more than a year or so. It's likely that they would have again been in the boat where they had to embark on another QB search. With Bo Nix under center, the Broncos may have their guy for the next decade.

At the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers not being traded to the Denver Broncos was probably a good thing.