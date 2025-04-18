The brain trust of the Denver Broncos had a pre-draft press conference on Thursday. Let's whip up a new mock draft with what we know now. George Paton and Sean Payton spoke to the media for a while, and there was a lot of juicy goodness to unpack from it.

One of the more telling (and obvious) things that was said during the presser was when Sean Payton said this:

Sean Payton on the Broncos' draft: "There will be focus on the running back position" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 17, 2025

It is nice to know that the Denver Broncos are likely going to be making a sizeable investment into the RB room in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both George Paton and Sean Payton obviously won't be telling us anything too valuable, but we can crack open a fresh mock draft with what we know now.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Fresh mock after telling pre-draft press conference

20. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton is a legitimate RB1 talent, but he just so happens to be in the same class as Ashton Jeanty. Hampton played his college football at UNC, so he went to the same school as former Broncos running back, Javonte Williams.

Hampton is a better prospect than Williams and is definitely going inside the first round. Denver being able to get him at 20 is great value.

51. TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Both Paton and Payton also talked about the defensive line, so it's reasonable to think that Denver will add a player into that room at some point with one of their first few picks. TJ Sanders is there for the taking at pick 51, and even though the Broncos do have clear offensive needs, the defense, even with it being elite, still has needs as well.

Right now, all of Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers are set to be free agents following the 2025 NFL Season.

85. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Tight end is still a long-term need for the Denver Broncos, even with the Evan Engram signing. Most Broncos mock drafts do have the team grabbing a tight end somewhere, so that isn't going to change. Gunnar Helm is the pick in the third round for Denver.

122. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)

Double-dipping at running back truly feels more likely at this point after listening to that press conference. A new one-two punch of Hampton and Damien Martinez would be legitimately unfair for opposing defenses and could even relegate Audric Estime to RB3 duties.

191. Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

The Denver Broncos could have some interior offensive line shuffling going on next offseason. Luke Wattenberg would be a free agent and Ben Powers can easily be cut next offseason as well. It would not be a surprise to see Denver taking a potential future starter at this position.

197. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

The Broncos could also add another young player to the secondary to try and keep that unit a strength going forward. Zah Frazier at pick 197 for the Denver Broncos in this NFL mock draft.

208. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

And finally, the Broncos wrap up this mock draft by taking linebacker Jeffrey Bassa from Oregon. Pick 208 is their third sixth-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.