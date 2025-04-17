Sean Payton bluntly lays out a massive Broncos roster need ahead of the draft

No one truly knows what goes on in the NFL Draft meetings with all of the coaches and executives, but Sean Payton seemed to lay some of it out recently. Payton and General Manager George Paton met with the media on Thursday for their pre-draft presser, and a lot of great questions were asked.

Obviously, the two men in charge of building the Denver Broncos could only say so much, but there were some obvious things that they got out of the way. You do have to wonder how the coaches and executives truly feel about certain players and positions on the roster.

I mean, does the front office think that wide receiver is as big of a need as some NFL Draft expert does?

Well, there seems to be one universal truth/agreement that the Denver Broncos apparently have and many of us have regarding the running back position:

Sean Payton on the Broncos' draft: "There will be focus on the running back position" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 17, 2025

The Denver Broncos WILL be drafting a running back

Well, there you have it. Now yes, this is a pretty broad statement, but Sean Payton did use the word focus here.

That's a pretty big word to use about just one position on an NFL roster.

To me, this statement could mean multiple things:



-Denver plans on using one of their first two picks at 20 or 51 to take a running back



and/or



-Denver plans on drafting multiple running backs.

Both things can be true here, too. And frankly, the Denver Broncos should be looking to draft two running backs. This offense could be a strong running game away from being elite. The strong run game would make life that much easier throwing the football. Winning the line of scrimmage and running efficiently would make everything seamless if we're being honest.

It would also extend drives, allowing the defense to rest up on the sideline. When you look at the remaining needs on the Denver Broncos roster, no position will have a bigger impact on the team performance in 2025 than drafting and fielding a competent running game, period.

It's nice to hear that Sean Payton was so outward that there will be a 'focus' on the position. That is exactly how it should be, so it's reasonable to expect that the Broncos will indeed be drafting a running back with one of their first two picks, potentially.

The last great thing here is that the 2025 NFL Draft is so deep at the position, so the Broncos could potentially find a starter within the first five rounds.