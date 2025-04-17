The 2026 NFL Draft is obviously well over a year away, but let's start with some potential homework in that draft for the Denver Broncos. Yes, I know that we have not even gotten to the 2025 NFL Draft yet, but it's never too early.

The 2026 NFL Draft could be another crucial time period for the franchise. The 2024 NFL Draft set the foundation for long-term success, and the 2025 NFL Draft should be used to open up this potential Super Bowl window.

And even the 2026 NFL Draft could be used to ensure that window stays wide open. The Broncos will have roster needs one year from now. Let's look at some potential needs here.

2026 NFL mock draft: Way too early look at potential needs for Denver Broncos

Defensive Line

As of now, all of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are set to be free agents following the 2025 NFL Season. It seems somewhat likely that the talented Allen gets an extension, which would have both him and DJ Jones locked up for a few more years, but the futures of Roach and JFM are not clear.

The defensive line should always be a need to an extent for every NFL team, as games in this league are won in the trenches. It would not be a surprise at all if the Denver Broncos were looking to again invest into their DL with some young talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Denver has done more 'buying' than developing along the DL in recent years, so it would be nice to get some developed players in this unit.

Interior Offensive Line

Luke Wattenberg is slated to be a free agent following the 2022 NFL Season, and Ben Powers can be cut next offseason for cap savings if his performance is not good enough to warrant keeping him on the roster. It would not be out of the question that the Broncos have both their left guard and center spots as unknows approaching the 2026 NFL Draft.

And like the defensive line, the offensive line is extremely important. Denver sported one of the best in the NFL during the 2024 season, so there is absolutely no reason to not keep it a strength for the long-term.

Wide Receiver

Courtland Sutton seems to be in line for a contract extension, and he'll likely get one from the Broncos. However, Sutton turns 30 years old during the 2025 NFL Season, and there is truly no guarantee that the young players like Troy Franklin or Marvin Mims Jr take a step forward.

Devaughn Vele is also 27 years old, so this room could use a total makeover in 2026 depending on how 2025 goes. Heck, some people (myself included) think the WR room could use a first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It's not apparent if the Broncos would make such a move, but I think you can clearly see why this unit could use some investment over the next year.