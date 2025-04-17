With the Denver Broncos being close to becoming legitimate contenders, the 2025 NFL Draft could truly put them over the edge. The mock drafts are almost done. The NFL Draft is now about one week away, and we may actually get to see the Broncos officially take someone.

There has been a ton of connections between the running back class and the Broncos specifically, so you figure Denver hopes to capitalize on that class, but the Broncos may also target players at wide receiver, defensive line, and perhaps a tight end somewhere.

The most ideal scenario for Denver could be trading down from the 20th overall pick and grabbing another Day 2 selection. Let's see if this mock draft haul can crack open their Super Bowl window.

Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: It's now or never for the Super Bowl window

30th Pick (via BUF) - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

In a trade down with the Buffalo Bills, the Broncos move down 10 picks and will land pick 30 and 56 from the Bills in exchange for the 20th selection. This move does get them more in that sweet spot range in the first two rounds. Denver is able to grab Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State at the bottom of the first round.

51st Pick - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

With their own second-round pick, Denver takes their second Ohio State prospect in a row and drafts Quinshon Judkins. Judkins is bigger than TreVeyon Henderson but does have similar explosiveness.

56th Pick (via BUF) - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

With the Buffalo Bills second-round pick that they got in the trade-down scenario, Denver lands Walter Nolen from Ole Miss, and it is a near guarantee that the Broncos will indeed be bolstering their defensive line with one of their first few picks in the NFL Draft.

85th Pick - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Addressing the TE room now with their own third-round pick, the Broncos land Gunnar Helm from Texas and are truly cooking with grease in this mock draft. Helm would not have to contribute right away and would be in a rock-solid situation on offense.

122nd Pick - Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

With their fourth-round pick, they take Danny Stutsman from Oklahoma and really re-tool their ILB room in a big way. They signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency and also seemed to permanently move Drew Sanders to the ILB spot as well.

191st Pick - Jake Majors, OC, Texas

Current starting center Luke Wattenberg could have some solid competition this offseason if the Denver Broncos are able to draft Jake Majors from Texas. If there is any position along the OL that Denver can improve, it's center.

197th Pick - Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Addressing their DL for the second time in this mock draft, the Broncos grab Tim Smith from Alabama in their quest to maintain a top-tier DL.

208th Pick - Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

The Denver Broncos can move on from Ben Powers next offseason if they feel like Joshua Gray could be an upgrade. The Broncos do have a ton of money tied up along their offensive line. Gray might be able to earn a primary depth role in 2025.