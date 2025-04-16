The Denver Broncos hold the 20th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could one of these teams come calling for that pick? Denver is in such a good spot roster-wise that they do not have to reach on a QB or any prospect for that matter. They have a ton of flexibility in Round 1 and can truly move up, move down, or stay put.

There are some teams who are clearly desperate to find a franchise QB who could make a strong offer to trade up for that 20th pick. Another team may also see an avenue to a Super Bowl and could come calling for the pick as well.

Let's look at three teams who could trade up with the Broncos in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 teams who could trade up with the Broncos in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

New York Giants

The Giants have the third and 34th picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. If you asked me right now what I think this team wants to do, I would tell you that they want to reunite Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. With Hunter surely going in the top-3, the G-Men may have to use that 34th pick to try and trade up, and if Sanders starts slipping a bit, the Denver Broncos could have a perfect pick for the Giants to trade up to.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could also be in the market for a QB like Shedeur Sanders, and they hold the 21st pick, so the Giants would surely want to get in front of them.

Cleveland Browns

With picks two and 33 in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have some valuable draft capital, but they have urgent needs. The Deshaun Watson trade blew up in their faces, so they are picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild a bit. Right now, it does not seem like the Browns are going to be using pick two on a QB.

Well, similar to the New York Giants, the Browns may want to try and trade up from the 33rd selection to take someone like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or even Jalen Milroe. The Broncos may also be open to moving down, as George Paton has a history of loving his draft picks. Being that Cleveland is also clearly desperate here, the offer to move down from pick 20 could be very, very healthy.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a whopping five picks in the first four rounds; picks 30, 56, 62, 109, and 132. They've got 10 picks total but also have a very good roster and may not truly need all 10 picks and that large of a rookie class. Their first-round pick is obviously that 30th selection, and with Denver sitting at pick 20, Buffalo would have the ammunition to make a strong over to move up 10 picks if there is a certain prospect on the board that they like.

Being that the Bills are close to that coveted Super Bowl, GM Brandon Beane may feel like his team is only a few more players away. Trying to land a top prospect in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft could be on the table, and a trade up to the 20th spot might be high enough to land someone who fits that mold.