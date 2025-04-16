There are some prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft that the Denver Broncos simply cannot pass up on. Let's dive into three of them here. Now yes, the Broncos only have so many NFL Draft picks and won't come away with every single one of their ideal players, but they can still find a way to have a stellar haul.

This roster is close and may only be a player or two away from serious contention. Well, for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, the Broncos have their own first and second-round picks, and the last time that happened, Denver drafted Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams.

A few prospects stick out as players that the Denver Broncos would be foolish to pass up on in the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 prospects the Broncos would be foolish to pass on in the 2025 NFL Draft

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

One of the most complete running backs in the NFL Draft and someone who could realistically hear his name called in the top-10, Omarion Hampton would be a huge get for the Broncos if he fell to 20. Heck, if the Broncos liked him enough, I am sure they could at least attempt to trade up the NFL Draft board to acquire his services.

Hampton would be the clear-cut best RB in a 'normal' class, but with this class having a borderline generational player in Ashton Jeanty, Hampton might not be seen as a truly elite prospect. If Denver had the chance to draft the UNC product, they would be foolish to pass that opportunity up.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

If you asked artificial intelligence to name a wide receiver who would thrive on the Denver Broncos offense, it would surely spit out Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. He can truly do it all and is someone who has sure hands, shifty route-running, and blocking ability. Simply put, at least in my opinion, he is one of the best overall fits for the Broncos in the entire NFL Draft class.

He can fit that "Z" receiver role and form a high-end WR room alongside Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. If Egbuka is the Broncos 'guy' in the first round, they should pull the trigger without hesitation. Ohio State has also churned out a ton of high-end NFL wide receivers in recent drafts, so that does bode well for Egbuka's chances if you ask me.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Teammates with Bo Nix at Oregon and a developmental tight end prospect, Terrance Ferguson is likely hearing his name called in the Round 3-4 range. The Broncos should continue to try and draft former offensive teammates of Nix, and Ferguson wouldn't simply be a feel-good story; he's a legitimate TE prospect and would likely thrive in the room alongside Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.

Engram is only here on a two-year deal, so it's not like Denver signed a long-term TE option in free agency. Terrance Ferguson would get a legitimate shot to develop and would kind of get the best of both worlds; Engram excels as a receiver, and Trautman is a willing blocker. Establishing a succession plan at the position would be a slam-dunk scenario for the Broncos, and Terrance Ferguson might be that guy.