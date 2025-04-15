Broncos insider may have spilled the beans on one of team's top three picks

If you are hoping the Denver Broncos go all offense with their top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, you might be disappointed at the outcome. The Broncos are poised to add a running back early in the 2025 Draft, but they might not be laser-focused on the offensive side of the ball.

This year's draft class is loaded at a number of positions, but the quality of depth might be the best among defensive linemen. And you can never have too many pass rushers.

The Broncos have three key players on the defensive line set to hit NFL Free Agency in 2026, and even though the team could re-sign any number of them, their contract situations have led to the obvious conclusion that one of the team's top picks could be spent on the defensive line.

Insider Mike Klis of 9News in Denver noted this is a direction the team is "likely" to go in one of his latest posts.

Broncos likely to look at early-round defensive lineman in 2025 NFL Draft

"(Zach) Allen would have to be a priority, but the Broncos can’t pay all three. That means they will likely be trying to come away with a defensive tackle in this draft...



...Draftniks are saying running back and defensive tackle are the positions of greatest depth in this year’s draft, and it would be a surprise if the Broncos didn’t nab one."



Broncos insider Mike Klis

Klis also listed off most of the names of defensive tackles expected to go within the top 100 picks of this year's draft, but this type of reporting seems to indicate the writing is on the wall for the Broncos. They don't seem to care that teams know they are interested in running backs or defensive linemen because there are so many different options and outcomes at those two positions.

Those are arguably the two deepest positions in this draft class. We could be looking at the ideal scenario coming to fruition where the Broncos land a running back, defensive lineman, tight end, and receiver with their first four picks, and in no particular order. The depth of the defensive line class is such that the Broncos could find themselves getting someone a round or two later than they otherwise would in any "normal" class.

The issue is fitting all of the puzzle pieces together. There is obviously a perceived value when it comes to a number of potential targets in the early rounds, but there is no consensus and NFL teams view guys vastly differently than the general NFL Draft experts or mock draft machines.

The Broncos don't necessarily need someone to start for them immediately, but they might want someone to start as early as 2026. That could mean a 2nd-3rd-round pick on the interior defensive line at worst.

We'll know in just over a week if that's what the team is thinking.