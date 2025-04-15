Broncos could get a haul to trade down thanks to fast-rising QB prospect

There are plenty of benefits to having a young franchise quarterback in place. The obvious and foremost benefit is the fact that you have someone to build around, and your team has clear vision and direction. Beyond that, when it comes to the NFL Draft, you stand to benefit from everyone else's desperation. With just over a week until the first round of the draft, it looks like the Denver Broncos might be able to benefit significantly.

Despite the fact that this is not considered a great quarterback class, there are a number of prospects generating significant first-round interest. Cam Ward of Miami is expected to go 1st overall, which will create a frenzy and free-for-all with the remaining quarterbacks on the board. Shedeur Sanders of Colorado is expected to go in the 1st round, and while nothing is guaranteed, the fact that both Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) are attending the draft in person indicates they feel good about their 1st-round chances as well.

Teams are getting last-minute homework done on these quarterbacks, and the Broncos could be in the perfect spot of the draft order to tantalize teams to trade up to get the guy they want.

Teams could trade into Broncos draft slot for quarterback prospects

The #Giants will have a busy week, as they are set to work out #Bama QB Jalen Milroe privately, sources say.



So, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough and Milroe, as NYG continues to do work on the top QBs. pic.twitter.com/eWvvUwhWMa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2025

The Broncos are in front of a couple of teams that could be interested in first-round quarterbacks this year. The Pittsburgh Steelers (21st overall) are a team without a clear direction at QB right now, and not only could the Steelers be interested in moving up, but plenty of teams could be intrigued at the possibility of moving up in front of them.

The Los Angeles Rams (26th overall) are another team that has done a lot of homework on the QB position in recent years.

At the top of the second round, teams that pick in the top 10 picks overall could be threats to move back into the first round to take quarterbacks.

There are multiple ways the Broncos benefit from teams having interest in quarterbacks. The more QBs that go ahead of the Broncos means more non-quarterbacks falling down the board. The more teams that still need a quarterback by the time the 20th pick rolls around increases the potential value the Broncos can get in a trade back.

There is an extra "tax" on teams trading for the quarterback position as opposed to other moves. The Broncos might be able to move back just six spots with the Rams and potentially get additional 3rd-round and 4th-round picks out of it. If they trade with the Browns at pick 33 overall, they might be able to squeeze a couple of 3rd-round picks away from them.

If there's an increased demand for the quarterbacks in this class, the Broncos are in prime position to benefit from it.