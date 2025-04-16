Denver Broncos might be an Ashton Jeanty away from Super Bowl contention

The Denver Broncos might truly be an Ashton Jeanty away from competing for a Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season. There are a few prospects in the NFL Draft class this year who simply seem like sure things at the NFL level, and one of those prospects might be Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in the 2024 college football season.

In what might end up being an all-time great RB class in the NFL Draft, Jeanty is the clear-cut best prospect and is an immediate Pro Bowl talent in his first year in the NFL. The one thing we have seen from running backs adjusting from college to the NFL is that the success can be a lot more immediate than some other positions.

However, the shelf-life for running backs is also quite lower than most positions, so it's kind of a trade-off in that regard. Well, you might not be too high on Jeanty, but most of the NFL Draft experts out there have him as their top-rated RB prospect and is someone who is one of the five most talented prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

For the Denver Broncos, they truly might be an Ashton Jeanty away from Super Bowl contention.

Could Ashton Jeanty be the missing piece for the Denver Broncos?

The main issue here is that Jeanty is likely to go within the top-12 picks, and I have no reason to believe he would fall past the Dallas Cowboys with pick 12. However, if Jeanty begins to fall closer to that 10th range, I would have a hard time believing that the Denver Broncos do not try to make a huge trade up the board.

When you look at the team's roster, it's easy to see how running back is the most urgent need. The run game is simply paramount to success on offense and to winning games overall in the NFL - being able to establish the run helps any team win the trenches battle. The Broncos did manage to win 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season with a below-average run game, so the sky might truly be the limit if they were able to come away with Ashton Jeanty.

This could be a match made in heaven for the two sides, and the Broncos could sniff contention if they were able to draft Ashton Jeanty in eight days.