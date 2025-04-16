Mind-blowing stat proves just how good the Broncos offense can be in 2025

The Denver Broncos sported one of the best offensive lines in the NFL last year, but the unit might actually be better than you think. Denver finished with the 10th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL during the 2024 season.

When you consider the fact that the team had a rookie QB and extremely limited talent on offense, sporting a top-10 unit is flat-out amazing. Every Broncos fan should have been able to see that the team was missing some juice on offense.

Well, signing Evan Engram in free agency was a great start, but now the team needs help at both wide receiver and running back. But when you look a little closer, not only could this offense get better in 2025, but it could become truly elite.

Denver's offense could be on the cusp of greatness...

According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos ranked first in pass AND run blocking during the 2024 NFL Season.

Yes, you read that right, first in both categories. Now sure, ESPN isn't the be-all-end-all of offensive line statistics, but it's pretty telling. The Broncos did have a good offensive line in 2023 as well, but Russell Wilson taking as many sacks as he did definitely brought that unit down, even if most of those sacks were not thier fault.

We saw in 2024 just how great this offensive line was, as Bo Nix was getting the ball out rather quickly, and as we can see from ESPN's numbers, the unit was elite. When you consider the fact that Nix himself can make a year two leap and the strong possibility that the Broncos can come away with a top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, this offense can not only improve, but it can become one of the five best units in the NFL.

When you mix in the team having an elite defense and still being able to improve the unit this offseason, where would the Denver Broncos have a legitimate weakness? Folks, I understand that the team being bad for so long has kind of scarred fans to a degree, but this is a new era of Broncos football, and this team can absolutely be among the very best in the NFL.

Denver is a lot closer to Super Bowl contention than they are not being a playoff team for the upcoming season. Them having an elite offensive line is a huge reason for this.