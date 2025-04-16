Broncos getting last-second meeting with perfect first-round prospect

News broke on Wednesday that the Denver Broncos are meeting with TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, and this could be a perfect fit in Round 1. Henderson seems to be gaining some momemtum as a player who is going to be a sure-fire first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins in eight days.

The Denver Broncos are meeting with him today:

Broncos are visiting with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson today. Many mocksters believe he’s ideal fit for Payton’s system as he’s both a rush/receiver threat. Two 1,000+yd rush/27 catch seasons at Ohio State. Henderson visited Steelers yesterday, pick one slot after Broncos. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) April 16, 2025

The Broncos are meeting with the perfect first-round prospect

TreVeyon Henderson is 22 years old and played at Ohio State for four years, racking up 3,761 yards, 42 touchdowns, and six receiving touchdowns. He had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has 47 total games of collegiate experience.

He's got great dual-threat ability and is solid in pass protection, so there really isn't anything that would prevent him from being a great fit in the Denver Broncos offense. Even with the running back class in the 2025 NFL Draft being insanely deep, Henderson is still getting a lot of traction as a player who could hear his name called in Round 1.

Heck, in a normal draft class that isn't oddly loaded at RB, Henderson could be a top-15 pick. The Broncos have the 20th overall pick in this year's draft, which is a lot lower than the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And believe it or not, Henderson is not a lock to be there at pick 20, as a team like the Chicago Bears at pick 10 have a need for someone like TreVeyon Henderson.

But some have said that he could be there at the top of Round 2, so you can truly find every opinion possible regarding Henderson and where he's getting drafted. The Broncos meeting with Henderson on Wednesday does also point to a broader point here that the team is absolutely, without a doubt, coming away with a notable RB prospect this year.

George Paton himself even said that the team will draft a running back, and depending on how the board falls, Denver might be in a position to draft two of them, which could put certain players like Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie on the roster bubble.

If Denver can field an efficient run game in the 2025 NFL Season, this offense could take a huge leap and could turn into one of the best units in football. And specifically with TreVeyon Henderson, drafting him would give the Denver Broncos two 'Joker' type players alongside Evan Engram.