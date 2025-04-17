The Denver Broncos have build a borderline Super Bowl contender, so a shocking move or two could truly put them over the edge. The 2025 NFL Draft is the last chance that the Broncos and the rest of the NFL have to significantly improve their roster, unless a team tries to pull off a major trade.

With how well the Broncos have built their roster over the last couple of seasons, a major move could push it over the edge and into contention. Truth be told, there are a ton of different avenues Denver can take over the coming days and weeks to improve.

Let's outline three shocking moves the Denver Broncos can still make in the 2025 offseason.

3 shocking moves the Denver Broncos can still make in the 2025 offseason

Trading for WR Garrett Wilson

What if the New York Jets would listen to offers for Garrett Wilson when the 2025 NFL Draft begins? Wilson was drafted by the previous regime and is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Sure, the Jets front office might want to desperstely retain Wilson, but contract negotiations don't always go the way both sides hope.

Well, the Denver Broncos have a need for a wide receiver like Wilson, and Jets GM Darren Mougey did just spent a chunk of time with the Broncos. At the very moment, it does not appear like Garrett Wilson is on the trade block, but things change.

Trading away DE John Franklin-Myers

It appears that the Denver Broncos will not be able to pay everyone along the defensive line and might have an odd man out, if you will. They have already paid DJ Jones, Jonathon Cooper, and Zach Allen, but Allen is likely due for a huge raise, and Nik Bonitto surely needs a deal.

Moreover, Malcolm Roach has just one more year left on his deal as well. This might leave someone like John Franklin-Myers on the outside looking in, and if the Broncos do not have plans to extent JFM beyond the final year of his deal, they should see what they'd get in a trade and make the move.

Trading into the top-10 for RB Ashton Jeanty during the NFL Draft

Perhaps the most bold and shocking move this team could make is trading up at least 10 picks to draft Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. If nothing else, you would think that Denver would keep their picks and try to move down. George Paton does love having his draft picks, so sacrificing a bunch to draft a running back in the first round might seem quite shocking.

However, if the Broncos feel that strongly about Ashton Jeanty, they should make the move. The Carolina Panthers at pick eight might be willing to move down, and if Jeanty does fall past the New York Jets at pick seven, the Broncos could try and trade up.