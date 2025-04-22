Denver Broncos land Ashton Jeanty in legendary 2025 NFL mock draft haul

The Denver Broncos could have a path to landing Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's see how a draft haul looks with Jeanty in the mix. It's rumors season, and with the NFL Draft now just two days away, the rumors of what teams plan on doing won't stop, and this includes the Broncos.

The team's front office has been pretty tight-lipped over the last couple of seasons, so they could be planning something totally shocking behind the scenes, but when you look at Denver's roster, it is clear that Ashton Jeanty is probably the best possible prospect for this team to add.

With that in mind, let's crack open a Broncos mock draft highlighted by Ashton Jeanty.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty highlights a legendary NFL Draft class

8th Pick (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Denver Broncos traded away the 51st pick and future 2026 capital to move up 12 slots in the first round for Ashton Jeanty. It does feel like the Broncos would ideally love to come away with the Boise State RB, but the real-deal might be too difficult for the Denver Broncos to pull off.

They were able to do it in this mock draft. If Denver were to stay at pick 20, they would likely be able to land Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson.

85th Pick - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

The Broncos will be addressing their defensive line at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft. They take Shemar Turner with their third-round pick, which they were still able to somehow keep despite trading up 12 slots in the first round for Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty and Turner with the team's first two picks in this mock draft would be a great start for GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.

122th Pick. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Being able to snag Terrance Ferguson at pick 122 is some great value for the Broncos, as he also played with Bo Nix in college as well. Denver does need a long-term answer at tight end, as Evan Engram is not that player for them, so this is some slight help for the present and a great long-term play as well.

191st Pick. Ricky White, WR, UNLV

Ricky White is a Day 3 wide receiver who the Denver Broncos could have their eyes on. If Denver does not add a WR until this late in the 2025 NFL Draft, I could see the team looking to the free agency market to bolster the room one last time.

197th Pick. Tyler Cooper, OG, Minnesota

Needing some future iOL help, the Broncos take Tyler Cooper from Minnesota with their second sixth-round pick of this NFL mock draft.

208th Pick. Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

The Denver Broncos had a top-30 visit with Vernon Broughton, so he has to be on their radar. He isn't going to be a top prospect, as Denver uses their final sixth-round pick on the defensive tackle from Texas. Having to part with pick 51 and future capital and still landing the top RB, Bo Nix's college teammate, and two DTs among other players is great draft work and would be an amazing haul for the Broncos.