The Bo Nix combo that changed everything for Broncos in Week 11

Much has been made of the Denver Broncos' offensive struggles over the heart of the season, and it has been deserved. Denver has struggled to move the ball, mostly evidenced by the low yardage totals of Bo Nix and the Broncos' receivers. Specifically for the likes of Evan Engram and Courtland Sutton, the last few weeks have been rather quiet. Both veterans had plenty of attention entering this week's matchup.

Everyone knew that if the Broncos were going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, they would need their offense to show up. Not only did their offense show up, but it was led by a pair of incredible performances by two Broncos pass catchers. However, it probably wasn't the pair you think it was.

Combined, these two Broncos receivers totaled 166 receiving yards on nine total receptions. Each hauled in a pair of massive receptions, one to set the Broncos up for their game-winning field goal, and one to completely flip the field for their offense. Without these two, the Broncos probably can't hand the Chiefs their fifth loss of the season.

Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin were instrumental in Broncos' win over the Chiefs

Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin managed to have the games of their lives at the same time, and it was a beautiful sight to see for Broncos fans. Both names have had roles in the Broncos' offense this season, but they were the focal point against the Chiefs this week. Ultimately, their pay is what won the Broncos the game.

For Franklin, his tale of two seasons continued through Week 11. He has had several games where he’s exploded. Look at the Broncos game against the Colts and then again with the Cowboys, and you’ll see Franklin at his best. Totaling 84 yards and a game-clinching 35-yard reception late in the fourth, this was his most important performance of the season.

As for Bryant, this was the best game of his young NFL career. The Illinois product entered the game with just 10 receptions on the season, but totaled five in this game. To add to the absurdity of his performance, he actually raised his season yardage total by over 50%. Bryant has had to put in the hard work to create a role for himself in Sean Payton's offense, and he seems to have done just that after his dominating performance this week.