These Broncos could wreck the Chiefs defensive game plan in Week 11 matchup

The Broncos have lacked an explosive element to their offense for most of the year, but they have gotten flashes from a few key pieces from time to time. With their impending matchup against the Chiefs, the Broncos are going to need their most efficient offensive output of the season. When the Broncos are at their most efficient offensively, it is because of a few key players.

When the Broncos are at their offensive best, RJ Harvey and Courtland Sutton typically have a hand in the action. In what was their worst offensive output of the season, the two combined for just five receptions while Harvey had just two carries. Moving away from getting your two most consistent playmakers the ball is a pretty awful idea.

When the Broncos ensure that Sutton and Harvey combine for at least 15 touches, the team typically does well. When the two hit the 15 combined touches mark, the Broncos are undefeated at 3-0. Simply put, when the Broncos get their most explosive running back and their best wide receiver the ball, good things have happened. Sean Payton needs to take that into consideration heading into Week 11.

Courtland Sutton and RJ Harvey could break the Chiefs game plan in Denver this week

The Chiefs' priority in their game plan against the Broncos this week should be limiting east-west screens and avoiding the middle of the field. If Denver can work the middle of the field with Sutton, it could open up the screens and east-west plays for Harvey, who is arguably Denver's best offensive player in space. The Broncos have deployed their best passing game when they can attack the middle of the field.

Harvey figures to play a big role in the offense this week, regardless of whether JK Dobbins can go or not. After scoring five touchdowns in three games, Harvey only had six touches against the Raiders for a total of 16 yards. Arguably worse than that was how the Broncos deployed Sutton over the past few weeks.

Sutton has hauled in just four receptions over the past two games, and even took a lateral from Bo Nix that was designed to be a wide receiver pass. He scored on his one reception against the Texans, but was a non-factor the rest of the game. If he has another game this week like he has the past two, the Broncos are going to be in serious trouble against the Chiefs and will put their divisional lead into serious jeopardy.