Broncos free agent signing proves front office right again in Week 10 victory

The Denver Broncos made a pointed effort this spring to overhaul their running back room, and it has paid off handsomely. With the new duo of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, the Broncos finally have a running back duo that fits a Sean Payton offense. After a few years of disappointing running games, Payton is finally able to lean into his offensive identity.

When Dobbins signed with the Broncos this summer, it was initially almost an afterthought. The Broncos had already drafted a running back in the 2025 draft, in Dobbins had left the Broncos facility without a contract after his visit. Ultimately, the Broncos very easily could’ve continued with a different running back option.

However, George Paton and his group were able to work out a deal, and it turned out to be the best deal they made this spring. Dobbin is proving to be one of the best packs in football this year and is providing incredible contractual value. If the Broncos did not have him in their backfield, who knows where their rushing attack would be?

JK Dobbins continues to prove George Paton right with every game

With each and every game Dobbins plays in a Broncos uniform, he has been able to prove the front office right in their decision to sign him. Through ten games, the veteran has totaled 772 rushing yards, scored four times, and has become a leader on the young Broncos offense. Dobbins is on pace to crack the 1,300-yard mark as a rusher, which would be one of the single greatest seasons in Broncos history.

More impressively for the Broncos, they signed Dobbins on an absolute bargain. His contract value maxes out at roughly $5 million with just over $2 million guaranteed, giving the Broncos incredible flexibility through their final stages of navigating the Russell Wilson dead cap situation. Finding players at incredible value, like they have with Dobbins, is vital.

As Dobbins continues to churn his legs and shoot up the Broncos' single-season rushing yard leaderboard, his fandom in Denver is only growing. As a veteran and an outspoken leader, he is vital to the foundation and fabric of the 8-2 Broncos. The only move the Broncos could make that would be better than when they brought him in would be keeping him in Denver through his prime. After another big performance in another Broncos win, the case to extend Dobbins is stronger than ever.