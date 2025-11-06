Broncos next move after trade deadline no-show couldn't be clearer

The Denver Broncos are now 7-2 on the season and have a great chance at not only winning the AFC West, but earning the first overall seed in the AFC playoffs. To be frank, they are a ticky-tack leverage penalty from being 8-1 and the best team in football, which is crazy to think about.

Many Broncos' fans had clamored for the team to make a bold move at the deadline, and rumors swirled about Denver being in the market for upgrades at wide receiver, tight end, guard, and linebacker. You'd have to think that the Broncos at least made some calls.

But at the end, no deal was struck, and it does feel like a bit of a disappointment, as if this season is enough to make a bold move, when will it be enough? Now yes, the other side of this argument is that the team has gotten to 7-2 with the group they have now, so a need to add someone might not have been a priority. Well, Denver should consider making one of these roster moves now that the deadline has passed.

Broncos must consider a free agent signing like Tyler Boyd or Hayden Hurst

At this point in the season, no NFL team is going to make a radical roster move - the remaining free agents are still available for a reason, and there is obviously no more trading until the offseason. If the Broncos still wanted to pursue some help at WR or TE, they could consider one of Tyler Boyd or Hayden Hurts.

Tyler Boyd is about to turn 31 years old and most recently played 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL Season. He finished with 39 receptions and 390 yards in 16 games. Boyd has been a solid receiver his entire career. He had also played eight years for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In total, Boyd has caught 552 passes for 6,390 yards and 31 touchdowns. What stands out the most about Boyd is how reliable he's been, as he's caught 68.1% of his targets. He's a sure-handed player and only had fewer than 603 receiving yards just one in his career.

Hayden Hurst was a former first-round pick back in 2018 and has caught 203 of his 294 career targets for 1,975 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hurst has caught 69% of his career targets, so he's been a reliable weapon during his career as well. Over his career, Hurst has a passer rating of 96.1 when targeted, which is great.

Again, at this point in time, the Broncos are not going to bring in a season-altering player, but there are still some modest, semi-encouraging players.