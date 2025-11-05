Troy Franklin had the perfect response to Broncos passing on WR trades

The rumor mill was swirling ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline about the Denver Broncos potentially being heavily involved in the wide receiver trade market.

And predictably, nothing materialized.

Although there were reports from multiple outlets indicating the Broncos called and asked about the price on players like Jaylen Waddle, Sean Payton told the media that nothing came close and that they like the group of guys they have. And with the renewed vote of confidence, second-year player Troy Franklin had the perfect response.

Troy Franklin responds to Broncos passing on WR trades at the NFL Trade Deadline

Asked #Broncos WR Troy Franklin if he felt team's decision to not trade for a WR showed confidence in him, young receivers.



"Hell yeah."



Said Sean Payton has told team he has "everything he wants" in the building.



Whether or not the idea of another receiver coming into the mix was in the back of anyone's mind is maybe a discussion for another day, but it would be accurate to say that Troy Franklin had about as much to lose as anyone if they did make a big move.

Franklin has been one of the most targeted players on the team this season. In fact, scratch that. Through nine games, he has been the most targeted player on the team with 64 targets in total. Sean Payton told everyone last year that the Broncos had a 2nd-round grade on Franklin, and the vision for him has come to fruition a bit more this year.

While taking advantage of the targets on a consistent basis is still a work in progress, Franklin is tied for the team lead with four touchdowns and is second behind Courtland Sutton with 37 catches.

So with Franklin's obvious progression this season, it's understandable that the Broncos didn't want to mess around with him and take away opportunities. Especially with how much the team loves Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims having a role carved out in the offense, adding another receiver might have just muddied the waters.

But it also would have been nice.

Adding more playmakers is never a bad idea, just like adding more cornerbacks is never a bad idea. The Broncos don't currently have a player who can consistently affect the intermediate area of the field, but perhaps they believe the duo of Franklin and Bryant can eventually help do exactly that.

Franklin's response to the trade seems like equal parts relief and motivation. Now that the Broncos have decided not to give up premium draft assets for a star receiver like Jaylen Waddle, how will he respond? He had a great catch on a two-point conversion against the Texans, but just 27 yards on 10 targets (4 receptions) in total.

Franklin having a big game for the Broncos against the Raiders would be perfectly timed given the circumstances.