Broncos' lack of trade deadline moves is nothing less than a massive failure

Now at 7-2 on the season, the Denver Broncos are atop the AFC West, are tied for the best record in the conference, and are also tied for the best record in the NFL as well. The team has not been this good since the 2015 campaign when they brought home the Lombardi trophy.

Depending on where you looked, you could find legitimate news and reports about the Broncos being interested in a certain position. And all of those reports made sense - Denver's roster is great, but it's far from perfect.

They had every reason to go out and add players at positions of need to distance themselves in the division and for a top seed in the AFC playoff picture. Well, them not making a single addition at the trade deadline

The Denver Broncos were caught sleeping as numerous trade deadline deals went down

The big fish on Tuesday that had somewhat of a connection to the Denver Broncos was Miami Dolphins' wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Broncos actually reached out to the Dolphins about Waddle:

The #Broncos and a few other teams reached out to — and monitored — the #Dolphins about WR Jaylen Waddle, but no deal will get done. Miami’s asking price was simply too high, per sources. https://t.co/Tzx6wSHhCd pic.twitter.com/MaXoHT6acl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2025

The Broncos also seemed to have some degree of interest at tight end and along the offensive line. Denver didn't even bring in a depth piece via trade and simply sat on their hands. There are two distinct arguments here.

The first one is that the team has gotten this far and are 7-2 with 'their guys,' so it might not make sense in the eyes of some to swing for the fences. A team winning seven of their first nine games is an excellent team at that, so the Broncos' front office and coaches probably feel comfortable with who they have.

On the flip side, the other argument here is that if a team gets this far with roster limitations, it would make sense to swing for the fences. The Broncos are clearly limited at wide receiver and tight end, so one of Jaylen Waddle or David Njoku would have absolutely made a difference.

Depending on where you fall here, you are either pretty disappointed that Denver didn't make a move, but you could also be someone who understands why a move wasn't made. At the end of the day, the Denver Broncos are surely heading into their Week 12 bye with an 8-3 record at minimum, but their not making a deal for anyone was a thorough failure.