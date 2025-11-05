3 trades the Denver Broncos will regret not making after standing pat

The Denver Broncos stood pat at the 2025 NFL trade deadline and did not make a single trade. Despite them being in a ton of rumors about searching for upgrades, they came away with no one. Depending on who you are, you might not think it was a bad idea to do nothing.

But there are surely others out there who believed Denver should have pulled the trigger on at least one player. Heck, the 3-5-1 Dallas Cowboys were the most aggressive team at the deadline, which is telling.

Let's talk about a few trade deadline moves that the Denver Broncos might come to regret.

Will the Denver Broncos regret not making any moves at the NFL trade deadline?

Broncos will regret not trading for Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos appeared to at least check in with the Miami Dolphins about Jaylen Waddle, but at the end of the day, I am sure Denver wasn't close to matching the demands from Miami. Waddle is an elite, field-stretching wide receiver who would have unlocked another dimension on this offense. He's a legitimate no. 1 and someone who has been reliable his entire career. Maybe Denver and Miami engage in more serious talks this coming offseason for the receiver.

Broncos will regret not making a move to bolster the TE room

Another position that the Broncos were at least rumored to be interested in was the tight end spot, but nothing happened. Denver is fielding a so-so tight end room right now and just recently signed Marcedes Lewis, who brings blocking to the table. It still feels like the Broncos are missing a complete, in-line tight end, and it's honestly a shame, as the 2025 NFL Draft was incredibly deep at the position, but Denver somehow failed to come away with one of the top targets.

Broncos will regret not trading for Logan Wilson

With Dre Greenlaw back in the mix and seemingly healthy, the Broncos probably felt comfortable not making a move at the LB spot, but now-former Cincinnati Bengals' linebacker got shipped to the Dallas Cowboys for a seventh-round pick, and it feels like the Broncos could have done that deal. Alex Singleton is simply not a good player anymore and someone the Broncos should have moved on from in the offseason. A linebacker room that could have featured Greenlaw, Wilson, and Justin Strnad would have been one of the best in the NFL.