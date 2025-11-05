Bo Nix said what Broncos fans need to hear about offensive inconsistency

If you just look at the raw numbers, the Denver Broncos look like an above-average offense in terms of points scored, passing yards, and rushing yards. But if you dig a little deeper, you'll find the source of frustration for many fans in Broncos Country, who are still waiting for this offense to find any sort of rhythm or consistency.

The Broncos are 30th in the NFL in time of possession per drive, 25th in plays per drive, and 26th in percentage of drives ending with a score. We've seen this Broncos offense score in bunches in the fourth quarter, but why can't they find a little more magic in the first three?

Quarterback Bo Nix had a perfect and hilarious response when asked about the offense's struggles and how they can fix those things moving forward.

Broncos QB Bo Nix tells the truth about offensive consistency (and adds a little joke)

“I think if we can find a way to not to have to play the No. 1 defense in the league. (Laughs) That might help. They’re trying to keep us from scoring at the same time we’re trying to score. It’s not easy. We’ve found ways at times. The good thing is, we’ve fooled guys like you into believing it’s easy at some point in the game. We always want to score every drive. Point, blank, period—that’s our goal. Sometimes we’ve fallen short of that goal, and we have to rely on the next drive and go score the next drive. I think at times we execute better than others, and then we just have to find a way to execute all of them like they’re the most important thing ever. We’re always really close, so that’s the good thing.”



- Broncos QB Bo Nix (via team PR); emphasis added

The Broncos, to their credit, don't seem to be able to win with the fans these days. When they put up 44 points against the Cowboys, the significance of the offensive output was diminished by the fact that they were playing the Cowboys.

When they put up just enough points to beat the #1 Texans defense, it isn't good enough because they aren't scoring on every drive like they did against the Cowboys.

And Nix is right -- somehow, the Broncos have fooled people into thinking it's easy to score points, which means they've done a good job at scoring points if only for stretches. The 77 points they scored in five quarters against the Giants and Cowboys is evidence of that.

But obviously, everyone wants (needs) to see this offense take another step in their progression. Someone has to find ways to make more plays, right?

The plays per drive, time of possession, and percentage of drives ending in a score have to get better. The Broncos can't put more pressure on their defense than other offenses already are. They have a chance against the Raiders on Thursday night to come through in a big way. Maybe they'll find a way to fool us into thinking scoring points is easy all over again.