Broncos make themselves heavy divisional favorites with another late win

The Denver Broncos once again pulled off another late win, marking their ninth win of the season. The Broncos have won an incredible eight games in a row, clinching a second straight winning season. More importantly, the Broncos have solidified themselves as the overwhelming favorites to win the AFC West.

Denver will be the only of the three AFC West contenders to squeak out a win in Week 11, also helping their playoff position. After the Chargers were dismantled by the Jaguars down in Jacksonville, Denver sits two games clear of Los Angeles. With their bye week on deck, the Broncos are now serious favorites to win the division.

The Broncos should win the AFC West after this week's major win

Simply put, there is now no reason that the Broncos should not win the AFC West in 2025. The only conceivable reason would be that the Chargers hold the current tiebreaker, but the Broncos now control their own destiny to win the division before their next matchup. Denver will host the Chargers in Week 18, hopefully in a game that means more for the Chargers than the Broncos.

Bo Nix turned in an incredible performance for the Broncos on Sunday, throwing for 295 yards and protecting the football incredibly well. He had solid rhythm for the majority of the game and seemed much more calm and poised in the pocket. For a quarterback who was benched, cut, released, and arrested by media talking heads over the past few weeks, Nix handled the moment of this game incredibly well while showing a ton of poise and maturity.

Ultimately, it was Nix who delivered this game to the Broncos. He uncorked a beauty of a throw to Troy Franklin to pick up 32 yards, arguably the biggest offensive play of the season for the Broncos. Simply, the Broncos don't win this game without the play of Nix. Denver now sits multiple games clear of the rest of the AFC West and should be the clear favorite the rest of the season.