Nick Wright's horrid prediction has Broncos fans laughing after win vs. Chiefs

Despite the fact that they came into the game on a seven-game winning streak, the Denver Broncos were home underdogs against the previously 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs. Many in the media felt like the Chiefs were going to find a way to win, as poorly as the Broncos' offense had played the past two games before this one.

One of those in the media who was absolutely certain that the Chiefs would win their matchup against the Broncos was Nick Wright of FS1, a noted Chiefs fan. Earlier in the year, Wright decided to do some dunking on a preseason prediction that he had about the Broncos being worse than the Raiders, when the team was 1-2 and things were looking a bit bleak.

Now, he's a candidate for Old Takes Exposed with a post on Twitter/X that Broncos fans can only laugh at.

Broncos fans getting the last laugh at FS1 personality Nick Wright after win vs. Chiefs

In my entire life following the NFL, there had *never* been a preseason narrative that made less sense to me than the “Denver might be a legit contender!” one that sprouted up this year.



Through 3 weeks, sanity is being restored. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 21, 2025

And obviously, what has transpired over the last eight weeks has proven him hilariously wrong. The Broncos have not only bounced back after a 1-2 start to the season, but they have won eight straight games, have the best record in the NFL at 9-2, and are ahead of the Chargers by two games in the AFC West, the Chiefs by four games.

The Raiders are not even in the frame at this point.

So how does Wright come back from this one? He's going to have a really interesting time on social media and his FS1 shows this week, but he already started eating a bit of crow.

Congrats to the Broncos. They were the better team for all 60 & deserved to win.



I couldn’t have been more wrong about this game & their chances to win the division this season.



Denver has a stranglehold on the Division & KC in a fight for its life now.



See yall on @FTFonFS1 — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 17, 2025

All year long, Wright (and many others in the media) have disrespected the Denver Broncos despite their awesome results in terms of wins and losses. Not every win in the NFL is going to be a pretty one. Not every team is going to put up 2013 Broncos numbers offensively.

People have a hard time reasoning with a dominant defense and an offense finding its way. But the Broncos have shown enough flashes offensively this season that you knew the performance against the Chiefs was somewhere in there.

Well, some of us knew. Or at least believed. Nick Wright was not among those, and Broncos fans will now justifiably have a lot of fun at his expense. He's going to get slammed for his preseason takes about not only the Broncos, but the Chiefs and Raiders on top of it all.

It's borderline a cathartic time to be a Broncos fan right now, and that's not something we've been able to say in quite some time.