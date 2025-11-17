Wil Lutz just said what every Broncos' fan thought on game-winning kick

Last year, the Denver Broncos were lining up to kick what would have been a game-winning field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead back in Week 10. At that point, the NFL world was being introduced to Bo Nix, who was enjoying a very prolific rookie season.

However, we all remember how that game ended. The kick was blocked, and the Chiefs held on for a two-point win. It would have been a signature win early in the Nix era, but the Broncos just could not close the deal. Well, here in Week 11, the Broncos were again in a position to win the game against the Chiefs on a game-winning kick, and, ironically enough, this kick and the kick that was blocked last year were both 35 yards in nature.

Kicker Wil Lutz was pretty open about that talking after the game.

Wil Lutz was thinking about last year during his game-winning kick in Week 11

The Broncos lined up and successfully executed a 35-yard field goal to win the game and improve to 9-2 on the season. The kick that the Broncos missed in Arrowhead in 2024 was also 35 yards, and it really represents how far this team has come. Wil Lutz briefly talked about it after the game:

Wil Lutz 35-yard game winning field goal was the same length as the one that was blocked last year against KC.



He knew it when he walked out to hit it tonight.



This is a pretty open thing for Lutz to say, as that was as bad of a loss as you'll ever see an NFL team endure, but the Broncos have had a bunch of walk-off wins this year, and I can imagine how bad those are to experience as an opposing player or fan.

But the Broncos special teams came through today in a big way, actually. Frank Crum blocked an extra point, Lutz was 5/5 on his kicks, and Marvin Mims Jr had a long return. Lutz making that kick was a bit symbolic, and he nailed it right down the middle.

The Broncos now move to 9-2 on the season and all but end the Chiefs' chances at the AFC West title here in the 2025 NFL Season. What a win that was for this franchise.