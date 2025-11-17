Despite shaky officiating, the Broncos overcome and move to 9-2

You never want to be those people who complain about the officiating, but it was as clear as day here in Week 11. The Denver Broncos again became the fourth quarter heroes, as both sides of the ball came through in what was yet another miraculous victory.

It had the same feeling as the Broncos' other close wins this year, but this game obviously meant a lot more for Denver, as many had called this game the biggest since winning the Super Bowl back in 2015. As expected, the game was a close one, and neither team really had much room for error, at all.

But in the end, the Broncos battled through some adversity, and some flat-out wild officiating decisions, to close out the victory and win their eighth in a row. They move to 9-2 on the season and are now heading into the bye week.

The Denver Broncos were not done any favors by the officials in Week 11

There were more than this, but here are two obvious plays that did not get called for infractions. Here is a clear-as-day holding against Nik Bonitto that did not get called.

When you’re a good team, you’re allowed to block like this with no flags



When you’re the Jets, you get 47 flags pic.twitter.com/uzXJqWWpl1 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 16, 2025

Later in the game, Pat Bryant caught a nearly 50-yard reception, and got hurt on the play, which was the main thing people were concerned with, but Bryant's facemask was tugged:

Pat Bryant #broncos



Lands hard on his head, shoulder takes some impact too. Expecting a concussion screen and possible left AC injury as well pic.twitter.com/JhDzLFWPA8 — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) November 16, 2025

Sure, the shoddy officiating doesn't matter at the end of the day, but it felt like a ton of holding calls were missed and just not given to the Denver Broncos. If it is a penalty by the books, it needs to be called. Riley Moss also got called for what many thought was a ticky-tack pass interference as well.

Denver overcame a lot in Week 11 and end up victorious, moving to 9-2 on the year and now being multiple games clear of the Chargers and Chiefs.