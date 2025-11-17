Bo Nix cements status as legitimate franchise QB after Week 11 win

The Denver Broncos have won nine games in a row and are an astounding 9-2 on the season and are now officially set to embark on their bye in Week 12. This win could not have come at a more perfect time, as Denver heads into the break being able to get healthy and use the win in Week 11 to propel them down the stretch.

While it was far from a perfect time from all three phases, it was enough, and when you're playing a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, you'll take what you can get, period. Well, during this mini-bye, many were talking about Bo Nix and his recent stretch of poor play.

The truth of it all, though, is that even the best QBs in the NFL struggle from time to time, so Nix's struggles weren't really any different from another QB. However, people seemed to run with the idea that Nix simply wasn't good enough for this league and wasn't going to play well in Week 11. It's safe to say they were proven wrong.

Bo Nix outplays Patrick Mahomes in huge Week 11 Denver Broncos victory

Bo Nix did not throw a touchdown pass, but he finishee 24/37 for 295 yards. His 89.4 passer rating is nothing special, either, but it was a marvelous performance, and it was capped off by this sensational throw down the field to Troy Franklin:

This got the Denver Broncos well into field goal range and effectively ended the game. Bo Nix made the throws that he needed to make, period. He took two sacks early in the game but was otherwise excellent. Sure, it would have been nice to see a touchdown pass, but that's not how the game shaked out.

Overall, Bo Nix looked every bit like a franchise QB today - he was calm, poised in the pocket. He made the right reads, did not put the ball in harm's way, and, once again, put his team in a position to win. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are now 19-9 since the start of the 2024 NFL Season.