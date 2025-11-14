Broncos desperately need Sean Payton to reinsert himself into COTY conversation

The Broncos are prepared to embark on their most important regular-season game in roughly a decade, and all attention is on Sean Payton. The Broncos' offense has been sputtering in recent weeks, and their matchup with the Chiefs has absurd playoff implications. Considering their record and the stakes, this is the Broncos' biggest game of the Sean Payton era.

The Broncos have become one of the better success stories in recent memory with their turnaround under Payton. Once a franchise that appeared to be heading to Jets-level of ineptitude, the Broncos brought in Payton and have become a premier franchise yet again. However, they'll need to return to their winning ways within the AFC West before they can truly be back to their glory days.

To do so, the Broncos will need to play their cleanest game of the season this week. Much of that will come down to the game plan and execution of Payton's offense, which has been under fire in recent weeks. If Denver can play a clean and well-coached game, Sean Payton will be in the Coach of the Year conversation, and that is exactly what the Broncos need.

The Broncos need Sean Payton to enter the Coach of the Year conversation with a win this week

This is the biggest game the Broncos have played since their win over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. With a victory, Denver can all but guarantee themselves a playoff spot and sit in the drivers seat for the AFC West crown. If they can pull off a win, Sean Payton will enter the Coach of the Year conversation.

Even after making the playoffs last year, not many expected Denver to repeat that feat this year. If the Broncos can move to 9-2 and have a commanding hold on the AFC West, Payton will be pulling off one of the more incredible feats in recent football memory. Even with the team at 8-2, the attention on Payton has been far more critical than it has been positive, which makes absolutely zero sense.

If Payton finds himself in the Coach of the Year conversation, the Broncos are in an incredible spot. The offense hasn't always been pretty, and Payton's play calling hasn't always been the best, but you are the team your record says you are after 11 games. If the Broncos are 9-2, they are one of the NFL's elite teams and much credit will be deserved to Sean Payton.