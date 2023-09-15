Nathaniel Hackett's return to Denver will probably be less spicy
The Broncos' Week 5 matchup will be a little bit less spicy after it was announced that Aaron Rodgers is out for the season with a torn Achilles.
The game that every single Broncos fan was waiting for in the 2023-2024 season, will not be the same. Yes, I am talking about the week five matchup against the New York Jets. The Broncos will be hosting their former disastrous head coach from the 2022-23 season, Nathaniel Hackett.
In the New York Jets' season opener, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked in his fourth play of the game, he got injured, the injury did not look good, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Zach Wilson got in. The Jets ended up winning their game with a huge punt return walk-off touchdown in overtime, but their franchise quarterback's season is over.
Early Tuesday, it was announced by multiple sources, that Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Head coach Robert Saleh named Zach Wilson the starting quarterback moving forward, with the expectation of them signing a backup that could end up starting for New York.
With that being said, it is very likely that the Jets at Broncos game in week five will not be moved to primetime as many expected, and will not have an Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson matchup.
But after all the Rodgers stuff, it will still be a fun one for good (let's hope so). It is Nathaniel Hackett's return to Denver after an awful and disastrous 2022-23 campaign. As we all know, Hackett did not even finish his first season as the Broncos' head coach and had a 4-11 win-loss record. Nathaniel struggled a lot in Denver that he had to hire Jerry Rosburg to help him with game management, Broncos fans were booing his offense and counting down the play clock to avoid delay of game penalties, gave up the play calling to other coaches, lowest-scoring team in the NFL, among other things.
During the offseason, new Broncos head coach Sean Payton talked about Hackett's struggles, and Jets players including Rodgers, and former Broncos' offensive tackle Billy Turner defended Nathaniel.
Without Aaron Rodgers and Broncos fans going crazy, let's see if Nathaniel Hackett's offense survives in his return to Denver, with him calling plays for Zach Wilson.