Former Broncos', and now Jets' OT with some comments to Sean Payton
Broncos' Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton had an interview with USA Today analyst Jarrett Bell. The interview had some interesting comments from Sean regarding the Broncos' 2022-23 season coaching and performance.
Sean mentioned one interesting thing regarding Nathaniel Hackett's coaching performance, the offensive line play and Russell Wilson.
""Everything I heard about last season, we're doing the opposite ... Everybody's got a little stink on their hands. It's not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was.""- Sean Payton - USA Today interview
This quote/piece of the interview had an interesting result among Jets fans, Jets' head coach Robert Saleh, and Jets' OT Billy Turner.
Jets' head coach Robert Saleh talked about Payton's comments in his press conference after today's training camp practice ...
Former Broncos' and now Jets' offensive tackle Billy Turner could not resist giving his opinion on Sean Payton's comments regarding last season's performance...
Just a friendly reminder ... Turner was a member of the Denver Broncos last season. He appeared in eight games, starting seven, and returned to Denver because of Nathaniel Hackett, they are close friends. Out of the twelve different offensive linemen that played for Denver during the 2022-23 season, Billy Turner was the third-worst ranked OL by Pro Football Focus, with a 56.1 grade. The only two OLs with a lower grade than Turner were Tom Compton (46.6) and Luke Wattenberg (33.7).
Apparently, Turner has been struggling in practice too ... many believed that he signed with Denver last year just because of his friendship with Hackett.
Nathaniel Hackett became the New York Jets' offensive coordinator in the offseason. The Broncos host the New York Jets in Week 5 ... it is going to be a wild one ...
