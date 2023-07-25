Broncos 2nd-best in AFC West according to USA Today predictions
USA Today has released their official NFL team-by-team record predictions
Every year, the famous newspaper publication USA Today submits their team-by-team record predictions for the respective NFL season.
On Monday, USA Today released the 2023-2024 NFL team-by-team record predictions, and whoever made the predictions really likes the Denver Broncos this year...
According to their predictions, the Denver Broncos will have a 10-7 win-loss record, becoming the second-best team in the AFC West, and will miss the Playoffs by two seeds. Regarding the Broncos' record, USA Today mentioned the following ...
"" If new HC Sean Payton is reason enough to believe they can recover from last year’s debacle, then consider the return of WR Tim Patrick – a year removed from a torn ACL – an offensive line fortified by free agency and a leaner Wilson under center. And better luck has to surface for a team not only waylaid by injuries in 2022 but one that lost nine of its 12 defeats by seven points or fewer.""- USA Today
The Denver Broncos made important moves following the 5-12 win-loss 2022-23 record. First of all, they traded for and signed Super Bowl Champion head coach Sean Payton. Following the Payton hire, during free agency, the Broncos boosted the offensive line, by signing big-name players including Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers. They also signed running back Samaje Perine, fullback Michael Burton, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, tight end Chris Manhertz, edge Frank Clark, defensive lineman Zach Allen, punter Riley Dixon, and kicker Brett Maher. Finally, during the 2023 NFL Draft, Denver drafted WR Marvin Mims, CB Riley Moss, LB Drew Sanders, S JL Skinner, and C Alex Forsyth, additionally traded for tight end Adam Trautman.
Additionally, wide receiver Tim Patrick, running back Javonte Williams, tackle Garett Bolles, and edge Aaron Patrick are expected to be back healthy after season-ending injuries in 2022-23.
According to the "Strength of Schedule" metrics, the Denver Broncos have the 12th-hardest schedule in 2023.
Denver starts its 2023-24 season with home games (Raiders and Commanders), then they have two road games (Dolphins and Bears). Followed by the first five games, the Broncos have a tough six-game span: Jets at home, Chiefs on the road, Packers, Chiefs at home, Bills on the road, and finally Vikings at home. After the tough six-game span, Denver hosts the Browns, a game that can be added to the previously mentioned tough span, to make it a tough seven-game span. Following the Cleveland game, the Broncos have three games on the road (Texans, Chargers, Lions), then two home games (Patriots, Chargers), and close out the season with a road game at Raiders.
Would you be okay with a 10-7 record, but missing the Playoffs?