The Broncos have signed a kicker!
Will this new kicker become an instant starter?
Earlier in the offseason, the Denver Broncos parted ways with the last-remaining member of the Super Bowl 50 champions roster, kicker Brandon McManus. Following the McManus release, the Broncos signed Elliott Fry, a kicker with only six field goal attempts in his career.
The Broncos definitely needed to add another kicker to the roster, at least to compete for the starting job with Elliott Fry, and they did! It was announced on Friday, that the Denver Broncos agreed to terms with a kicker. This kicker is former Saints and Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.
Maher signed a one-year deal with the Broncos ... money details of the contract have not been announced yet, but it is a one-year deal.
Denver will have a kicking battle in training camp, which needed to happen. Maher is a familiar face for new head coach Sean Payton, as he played in eight games for New Orleans in 2021.
Despite missing four consecutive extra points during the 2022-23 Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Maher is a more experienced guy compared to Fry.
Over his four-year NFL career with the Cowboys and Saints, Brett Maher has played in 54 regular season games. He has made 94 field goals in 116 attempts (81%), and regarding extra points he has made 128 in 134 attempts (95.5%). Maher's longest field goal is a 63-yarder.
There were other free agent kickers that could have been good adds for the Broncos like Michael Badgley and Robbie Gould, but in, the end Maher is the guy, a familiar face for Sean Payton who reunites with him in Mile High. I think that Maher will be the starter, but he will have to earn it in training camp.
Is Maher a good or bad signing for the Broncos?